Learn the art of maple sugaring with MDC in Columbia Feb. 1

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Learn the history of maple sugaring and techniques used to harvest the sweet sap from Missouri’s native maple trees at an event with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). This event will be held Feb. 1 from 9-11 a.m. at the Boone County Nature School in Columbia.

Participants will learn how to set up and tap the trees. After tapping, they will discuss the cooking process. Instructors will offer samples of some of Mid-Missouri’s finest maple syrup. All ages are invited, and participants are encouraged to dress for the weather as the majority of this event will be held outdoors. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4He.

Questions about this event can be sent to Brian Flowers at brian.flowers@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.