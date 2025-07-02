Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,494 in the last 365 days.

Join MDC for Free Fishing Night at the Boone County Nature School on July 15

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Fishing is a great way to spend time outdoors! At this July 15 event, participants will have the opportunity to catch and release fish from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Staff will be present to assist newer anglers with how to cast, bait a hook, and properly handle fish. Fishing poles, tackle boxes, and bait will be provided. All participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Attendees will not need a fishing permit to participate.

Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4FR. Questions concerning this event can be directed to Madeline Cox at Madeline.Cox@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Join MDC for Free Fishing Night at the Boone County Nature School on July 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more