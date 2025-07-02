MDC to host Ladies Night Out for outdoor activities July 15 in Blue Springs

Body

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – There are few better ways to spend a summer evening than experiencing community while embracing nature. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women in the Kansas City region to attend Ladies Night Out: Adventure Under the Sky, a free evening of outdoor activities from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Registration is not required for this free, walk-in event. Ladies ages 16 and older may come and go throughout the two-hour window to participate in as many activities as time allows. For more information, visit the following link: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207021

MDC staff and volunteers will have a variety of stations set up for attendees to enjoy. Activities include kayaking, Dutch oven cooking, atlatl, archery, fire starting, air rifle shooting, natural rope and soap making, identification and use of wild edibles, and more. MDC will provide all supplies and equipment needed for each activity.

Participants should wear closed-toed shoes and bring a water bottle with them. The nature center building will remain open for restroom access.

Questions regarding this event may be directed to MDC Naturalist Susie Harris at susan.harris@mdc.mo.gov. Burr Oak Woods Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Rd in Blue Springs.

