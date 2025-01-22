New Memoir of Resilience Explores the Power of Love, Science, and Community to Defy the Odds

Dr. Maky Zanganeh releases "The Magic of Normal" with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Magic of Normal: Hope, Love, and Beyond," a memoir by Dr. Maky Zanganeh, is available today on Amazon . Her inspiring story is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book imprint of Forbes.In this moving memoir, Dr. Zanganeh invites readers to join her on a journey of resilience, courage, and innovation. Beginning with a career of pivotal healthcare contributions, including the creation, management, marketing, and launch of IMBRUVICA™, a revolutionary blood cancer therapy that has helped save millions worldwide, Dr. Zanganeh seamlessly weaves together personal stories and professional insights.After the success of her blockbuster drug, Dr. Zanganeh would fight her own battle with cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic. When she returned—newly equipped with profound insights from the patient’s perspective—she wasn’t just happy to be back. She got to work on more life-saving breakthroughs in the biotech industry. “The Magic of Normal” offers readers an intimate look at how perseverance and vision can lead to extraordinary triumphs.Dr. Zanganeh’s memoir highlights the profound connection between science, healing, and human strength, emphasizing the transformative power of hope, innovation, and community in overcoming life’s greatest challenges.“Hope serves as our compass, guiding us toward growth and illuminating the path forward during life’s darkest moments,” Dr. Zanganeh shared. “Throughout my journey, I’ve faced the impossible, battled the improbable, and envisioned the unimaginable to reach new heights of possibility.”"The Magic of Normal: Hope, Love, and Beyond" inspires readers with timeless lessons on leadership, resilience, and the enduring power of the human spirit, making it a must-read for anyone navigating life’s challenges.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorDr. Maky Zanganeh is a trailblazing leader in healthcare innovation and has led transformative contributions in the industry, from minimally invasive surgical robotics to patient-friendly oncology therapies. She currently serves as the co-CEO & President, and board member of Summit Therapeutics and other leading-edge healthcare companies, where she continues to pioneer advancements in the industry.As the former COO of Pharmacyclics, Dr. Zanganeh played a pivotal role in the development and launch of the transformative blood cancer therapy, IMBRUVICA™, leading to the company’s record-breaking $21 billion acquisition by AbbVie in 2015. That same year, Pharmacyclics received the prestigious Prix Galien award, recognizing excellence in pharmaceutical research and development. Earlier in her career, Dr. Zanganeh held leadership positions at Computer Motion Inc., a leader in robotic-assisted surgery, which merged with Intuitive Surgical in 2003.Dr. Zanganeh holds a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) and an MBA, reflecting her unique blend of scientific expertise and business acumen. She is fluent in four languages, has battled and beaten cancer, and has been honored with numerous awards, including Fierce Biotech’s “Top Women in Biotech” and Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” in 2013. She was a featured speaker at the United Nations in 2022.Passionate innovator and inspirational leader Dr. Zanganeh resides in the United States, where she continues to champion transformative change in the healthcare industry.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactShandi Thompson, sthompson@theauthoritycompany.com

