Free Webinar on Liquor by the Drink Tax January 28

NASHVILLE -- Join the Department of Revenue on January 28 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss liquor by the drink (LBD) tax.

In the webinar, Revenue staff will discuss who is liable for the LBD tax, registration requirements, filing the LBD tax return, exemptions, maintaining records and more. This webinar is a follow up to the department’s recent Alcohol Taxes Webinar.

Register for the LBD webinar here.

The January 28 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers to the public. More information is available on our website here.

