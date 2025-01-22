New York State Senate Expands Reproductive Protections, Women’s Health, and Privacy

Amends The Reproductive Freedom and Equity Grant Program: S.135, sponsored by Senator Cordell Cleare, amends the Reproductive Freedom and Equity Grant program to provide practical support including reimbursement for travel, meals, and lodging to individuals accessing abortion care.



Prohibits ‘restricted substances’ in menstrual products: S.1548, sponsored by Senator Nathalia Fernandez, prohibits “restricted substances,” to be determined by the Department of Health (DOH), from being used in menstrual products.

The New York State Abortion Clinical Training Program Act: S.1438, sponsored by Senator Krueger, would establish a clinical training program through the Department of Health (DOH) for the purpose of training healthcare practitioners in the performance of abortion procedures and related reproductive healthcare services.

Protection of Health Information: S.929, sponsored by Senator Krueger, would regulate how companies collect and sell healthcare information, establish data privacy standards for entities that collect personal data related to individuals’ health and provide additional rights and protections to users related to consent and deletion of private health information.

Permitting alternative labeling for medication abortion prescription drugs: S.36A, sponsored by Senator Shelley Mayer, would permit prescription labels for medication abortion prescription drugs (mifepristone, misoprostol and their generic alternatives) to include the name of the prescribing health care practice instead of the name of the prescriber at the prescriber's request.

The Public University Emergency Contraception Education Act: S.1683, sponsored by Senator Kevin Parker, would require public universities to develop, produce and distribute materials related to emergency contraception.

Raising Awareness to Hormone Therapy Treatments for Menopause: S.1720, sponsored by Senator Roxanne J. Persaud, would inform the public about hormone treatment therapy for treating the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause symptoms through the DOH’s Health Care and Wellness Education and Outreach Program.

Authorizing pharmacists to administer contraceptive use injections: S.1703, sponsored by Senator Lea Webb, permits pharmacists to administer injections for contraceptive use as prescribed by a licensed provider acting within the scope of their practice.

Supplemental breast cancer screening coverage contractual clause: S.1773, sponsored by Senator Lea Webb, requires state contracts for goods and services to include a clause that contractors may not offer health insurance plans that do not include coverage for supplemental breast cancer screenings.