Justice and Constitutional Development condemns violent incident outside Lenasia Magistrate Court

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development confirms with great concern an incident outside the Lenasia Magistrate Court on the morning of 21 January 2025, where a 27-year-old witness was tragically shot and killed. The incident occurred meters from the Court entrance as the witness accompanied by a family member was due to testify in a murder case.

The Department strongly condemns this heinous and deplorable act perpetrated on a witness who sought to assist the court to find justice. The Department emphasizes the importance of respect and upholding the rule of law which is a cornerstone of our democracy. The Constitution remains the ultimate guide for the peaceful and lawful resolution of disputes, and any attempts to destabilize the justice system will not be tolerated.

Minister Mamoloko Kubayi said “the safety of all Court users is of the utmost priority. The security breach violates the core of Court administration system. We expect the courts to be the custodians of justice and a safe place for our citizens. I can confirm that in less than 24 hours the Department, in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS), is implementing enhanced security measures for high-risk cases. This includes an integrated security plan and a comprehensive threat and risk assessment to protect witnesses and court officials. These measures will ensure that Lenasia Magistrate Court public safety and security is urgently restored." Said Minister Kubayi.

The Minister thanked the police for their swift action to avert any further harm to the citizens in the court premises. Court operations continue as normal, and arrangements have been made to provide psychological support to affected court staff to address the trauma arising from this incident.

The Department calls on members of the public to assist SAPS with any information that could aid the investigation and ultimately lead to a successful prosecution. Protecting and strengthening our justice system is a collective responsibility, and together, we must uphold the rule of law and resolve disputes within the framework of the Constitution.

