Premier Mandla Ndlovu releases findings of investigation into procurement of laptops, 5 May

The Mpumalanga Premier, Mr Mandla Ndlovu will hold a Press briefing to release the findings of the investigation into the procurement of laptops in the Department of Education.

The Premier instituted an investigation at the beginning of April 2025 to gather facts, supporting evidence and verify any information in relation to the matter.

Mr Ndlovu says the 7th administration is highly committed to good governance and transparency and therefore the investigation is one of the cornerstones of the commitment. He added that through the investigation, the Provincial Government under his leadership seeks to assert the commitment to the priorities of the current administration, of which building of a capable, ethical and developmental state, is one of them.

“We are committed to provide accurate information based on the investigation that we have concluded. Our priority is to provide the public with the truth, thereby ensuring accountability and protecting the integrity of this government,” says Premier Ndlovu.

The Press briefing has been arranged as follows;

Date: Monday, 5 May 2025

Time: 14h00

Venue: EXCO Board room, Building 2, Riverside Government Complex, Mbombela

Members of the media are invited, and those wishing to attend can send confirmations to Ms Phumla Mokoena (Office of the Premier) on 060 998 8781.

Enquiries: Mr George Mthethwa (Provincial Government Spokesperson)

Contacts: (013) 766 2242/ 083 302 2774

Email: GPMthethwa@mpg.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates