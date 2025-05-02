Police on recovery of vehicle parts in police officers disappearance investigation

SAPS confirms that vehicle parts including a front and rear vehicle bumper have been found by the search and rescue teams working on this operation.

All three families have been notified of this latest development.

Experts are trying to establish if these vehicle parts are linked to the VW polo that the three police officers were travelling in. A police reflector jacket belonging to one of the deceased police officers has also been found. SAPS divers, City of Tshwane divers, SAPS Special Task Force (STF) divers, Search and Rescue South Africa, have located a metal object that they suspect may be the missing vehicle. This metal object was felt by divers 4km from the N1. There is no confirmation as yet as this metal object is covered by debris.

SAPS Crime Intelligence, the cyber crime unit, detectives, Lyttleton Community Police Forum (CPF), Traffic, Fidelity Secure Fire, and Vision Tactical private security are also forming part of this operation.

