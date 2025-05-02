Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,844 in the last 365 days.

Police on recovery of vehicle parts in police officers disappearance investigation

SAPS confirms that vehicle parts including a front and rear vehicle bumper have been found by the search and rescue teams working on this operation.

All three families have been notified of this latest development.

Experts are trying to establish if these vehicle parts are linked to the VW polo that the three police officers were travelling in. A police reflector jacket belonging to one of the deceased police officers has also been found. SAPS divers, City of Tshwane divers, SAPS Special Task Force (STF) divers, Search and Rescue South Africa, have located a metal object that they suspect may be the missing vehicle. This metal object was felt by divers 4km from the N1. There is no confirmation as yet as this metal object is covered by debris.

SAPS Crime Intelligence, the cyber crime unit, detectives, Lyttleton Community Police Forum (CPF), Traffic, Fidelity Secure Fire, and Vision Tactical private security are also forming part of this operation.

Enquiries:
Brigadier Athlenda Mathe
SAPS Spokesperson
Cell: 0820408808

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Police on recovery of vehicle parts in police officers disappearance investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more