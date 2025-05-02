Gauteng Health closes Khutsong West Clinic due to sinkhole

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) wishes to inform the Khutsong community that today, Wednesday, 30 April 2025, is the last day of operation for Khutsong West Clinic which has had to sadly close owing to safety concerns following the development of a sinkhole. The facility will be closed indefinitely starting from Thursday, 01 May 2025.

The decision follows ongoing geotechnical challenges caused by an active sinkhole activity in the Khutsong West area which poses serious safety risks for both healthcare users and staff members. The safety and well-being of the community and employees remains the department’s high priority.

As previously communicated, patients who accessed services at Khutsong West Clinic are advised to visit any of the following nearby facilities for uninterrupted primary healthcare services which are mainly within 2 to 4km radius from Khutsong West Clinic:

Khutsong Community Health Centre

Khutsong South Clinic

Khutsong Extension 3 Clinic

Khutsong East Clinic

Welverdiend Clinic (to accommodate communities in Khutsong Ext 5 who relocated from Khutsong West)

To ensure seamless continuity of care, patients are kindly requested to bring valid identification documents (ID, passport, or driver’s licence) and inform staff at the alternative clinic that they are former patients of Khutsong West Clinic. This will enable linking them with their medical records for ongoing treatment and follow-up.

The current staff at Khutsong West Clinic has been re-assigned to the nearby health facilities to boost the staff capacity to service all patients.

Enquiries:

Cynthia Hlangothi

Quality Assurance Coordinator – West Rand District Health Services

Cell: 073 819 0145

Portia Mshugo

Quality Assurance Coordinator – West Rand District Health Services

Cell: 063 252 4720

