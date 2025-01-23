Aiarty Image Matting Updated to V2.3 with HEIC Support and Enhanced Features

Aiarty Image Matting Banner

Aiarty Image Matting Version 2.3 introduces HEIC support, optimized background integration, and performance upgrades.

This is only the start of our mission to redefine creativity through innovation. We invite users worldwide to discover the future of image matting with Aiarty.” — Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty Image Matting, the AI-powered background removal software has unveiled its latest update, version 2.3. This release introduces support for HEIC (High-Efficiency Image Coding) file input, optimized integration between subjects and backgrounds, and a series of performance improvements. Developed by Aiarty, a rising star in AI technology, the software continues to push the boundaries of innovation in image matting.

Adding HEIC support enhances the software’s versatility and usability, catering to the diverse needs of casual users, photographers, and designers. Widely recognized for its high-quality compression, the HEIC format allows users to maintain superior image quality while minimizing file size. With this update, Aiarty Image Matting eliminates the need for format conversion, enabling users to directly import HEIC files and streamline their workflow. Combined with enhanced background integration, these advancements provide a seamless blend of cutting-edge technology and user-friendly functionality.

The optimized subject-background integration further elevates the software’s output, delivering seamless and natural results—particularly evident in the Blur effect, which now achieves an even more polished, professional-grade finish.

Beyond these headline features, version 2.3 includes several additional upgrades:

• Enhanced reliability of OpenVINO model loading, with EdgeClear now set as the default model for sharper edge detection.

• Improved brush rendering efficiency for smoother user interaction.

• Resolved multiple user-reported bugs to ensure a more reliable experience.

To celebrate the update, Aiarty is hosting a special giveaway. Anyone sharing the official page here on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, or LinkedIn can claim a 6-month full license code for free. This offer is available until February 15, 2025. Just visit this page to join the giveaway: https://www.aiarty.com/ai-image-matting/background-remover.htm

Aiarty Image Matting is revolutionizing the way users handle background change. Leveraging Alpha Matte technology, it excels in capturing intricate details and transparency variations in complex scenes, including fur, hair, glass, and challenging edges. Ideal for portraits, product photography, lifestyle shots, and more, the software provides tools to isolate subjects, remove or replace backgrounds, and create distraction-free visuals tailored for any platform or event. With four AI models, a training dataset of 320K images, three advanced edge refinement algorithms, and intuitive brushes and effects, Aiarty Image Matting is perfect for daily use, business needs, photography, and design projects alike.

Jack Han, CEO of Aiarty, shared his vision: “This is only the start of our mission to redefine creativity through innovation. We invite users worldwide to discover the future of image matting with Aiarty—where technology and artistry come together.”

About Aiarty

Aiarty is Digiarty Software’s flagship AI brand, dedicated to creating accessible, cutting-edge AI tools for image enhancement, upscaling, background removal, image matting, and so on, supporting users in elevating their digital projects.

About Digiarty Software

For about 19 years, Digiarty Software, creator of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, has been a leader in multimedia software, recognized for its commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. Digiarty’s software suite—covering DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, and editing—has reached over 256 million installations across 180 countries. For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.aiarty.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.