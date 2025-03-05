Aiarty Unveils Aiarty Image Enhancer 3.3 with HEIC Support and Efficiency Boosting for AI Image Enhancement

Aiarty Image Enhancer 3.3 adds HEIC support for AI-based upscaling, enhancement, and restoring, plus optimized noise reduction.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty, a leading innovator in AI-powered image processing solutions, released Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.3 for both Windows and macOS. This update introduces native support for HEIC input format, allowing more users to enhance and upscale HEIC photos from Apple devices, alongside performance optimizations and critical bug fixes.

Aiarty Image Enhancer leverages advanced deep learning algorithms to upscale low-resolution images, reduce noise, and restore details while preserving authenticity. Trusted by photographers, designers, and content creators, the tool transforms grainy or pixelated images into high-quality visuals suitable for professional prints, digital media, and archival purposes. Its one-click enhancement and batch-processing capabilities have made it a staple for users seeking efficiency without compromising quality. With the V3.3 update, Aiarty takes another leap forward by adding HEIC format support, a much-anticipated feature, especially for Apple users.

The standout feature of version 3.3 is its newfound compatibility with HEIC (High Efficiency Image Container), the default image format for iPhones and iPads since iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra in 2017. HEIC files offer 50% smaller file sizes than JPEGs with equal or superior quality, along with support for Live Photos, transparency layers, depth maps, and rich metadata. However, their limited compatibility outside Apple’s ecosystem has forced users to convert HEIC files to JPEG before editing—a tedious step that is now eliminated with Aiarty’s update.

For iPhone photographers, this means:

• Seamless Workflow: Directly enhance HEIC images taken in portrait mode (with depth data) or Live Photos without format conversion.

• Metadata Preservation: Retain EXIF data, HDR information, and color profiles critical for professional editing.

• Storage Efficiency: Edit high-quality HEIC files directly, avoiding bloated JPEG conversions.

"HEIC’s efficiency is unmatched, but its ecosystem limitations have long frustrated creatives," said Gary Lee, Development Director at Aiarty. “With this update, we’re empowering Apple users to harness the full potential of their iPhone photos—whether they’re restoring old memories, upscaling social media content, or preparing images for print.”

Beyond HEIC, the software supports a wide range of input formats, including JPG, PNG, TIF, BMP, AVIF, and various RAW formats such as DNG, CR2/CR3, NEF, RAF, and RW2, used by Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Panasonic cameras. All these images can be processed and exported in 8-bit or 16-bit PNG or JPG, ensuring flexibility for different use cases and professional workflows.

Performance Upgrades and Fixes for an Even Better Experience

Beyond HEIC support, Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.3 introduces several performance optimizations and bug fixes to elevate user experience:

• Enhanced Noise Reduction: In V3.3, Aiarty has optimized its intelligent noise reduction algorithm during the super resolution process. Improved AI algorithms deliver cleaner results during upscaling, particularly in low-light or high-ISO images.

• Faster Processing: A revamped multi-threaded engine accelerates preprocessing, cutting wait times for batch jobs.Whether users are enhancing a single image or batch-processing multiple files, they will experience quicker loading times and smoother performance, especially on high-resolution images.

• Bug Fixes: Resolved issues include corrected DPI metadata handling for PNGs (crucial for print sizing) and stability fixes for Mac models prone to loading failures.

Availability and Compatibility

Aiarty Image Enhancer 3.3 is available now for Windows 10/11 and macOS 10.15 or later. Existing users can update via the in-app prompt, while new users may download a free trial or purchase licenses:

https://www.aiarty.com/ai-image-enhancer/buy.htm

About Aiarty

Aiarty is Digiarty Software’s flagship AI brand, dedicated to creating accessible, cutting-edge AI tools for image enhancement, upscaling, background removal, image matting, and so on, supporting users in elevating their digital projects.

About Digiarty Software

For over 18 years, Digiarty Software, creator of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, has been a leader in multimedia software, recognized for its commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. Digiarty’s software suite—covering DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, and editing—has reached over 256 million installations across 180 countries. For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.aiarty.com/.

