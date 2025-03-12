Aiarty Launches Spring 2025 Campaign: Licensed Image Matting, Review Challenge, and Exclusive Savings

Aiarty’s Spring Campaign offers giveaways on Aiarty Image Matting and other physical prizes upon sharing Aiarty Image Matting review on Facebook, Twitter, etc.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty, a leading developer of AI-powered image processing solutions, has officially announced its 2025 Spring Giveaway Event. Participants can win licensed Aiarty Image Matting V2.0, along with high-value prizes such as printers and camera backpacks, and exclusive product discounts. This seasonal event is designed to help customers refresh their visuals—whether it’s updating profile photos with a spring-inspired backdrop or enhancing product shots for seasonal promotions.

The campaign is in full swing and runs until April 13, 2025. Visit the officical Aiarty Spring Giveaway Event Page to explore more and discover the three exciting ways to participate:

1. Get a Licensed Copy of Aiarty Image Matting

Spring is a great time for fresh, high-quality visuals. Aiarty Image Matting makes it easy to remove backgrounds. This tool is perfect for portraits, product shots, and promotional images. With continuous AI model upgrades, Aiarty Image Matting delivers exceptional precision in image background removal, especially for images with complex edges, e.g. hair, fur, and semi-transparent objects.

In addition to accurate foreground extraction, this AI background remover supports batch processing of up to 3,000 images while operating entirely offline, ensuring both productivity, and data security. Additionally, its built-in 2X upscaling feature enhances image sharpness, making it an essential tool for spring-themed prints, posters, and digital marketing materials.

To claim a one-year license for Aiarty Image Matting v2.0 (valued at $109), participants can simply visit the event page and click “Enter Giveaway.” This version includes unrestricted access to all features but does not cover future upgrades.

2. Share Experience and Win High-Value Prizes

Content creators, photographers, and businesses are welcome to showcase their Aiarty Image Matting results and enter a prize draw by posting an independent review on social platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest, or Reddit, using the hashtag #Aiarty. Review links must be submitted via the official event page, with one entry allowed per day. Winners are selected at random and announced via Aiarty’s Facebook page.

Prizes Include:

- 1st Prize: Epson EcoTank High-Resolution Printers (2 winners, valued at $349.99 each).

- 2nd Prize: Samsung 2TB Solid State Drives (4 winners, valued at $166.93 each, with one winner selected weekly).

- 3rd Prize: TARION Camera Backpacks (8 winners, valued at $35.99 each, with two winners selected weekly).

Winners will be notified via email and must respond within 5 days to claim their prize.

3. Spring Specials – Discounts on Aiarty AI Tools

Along with the giveaway, Aiarty is offering special discounts on its premium products as part of the Spring Campaign:

- Aiarty Image Enhancer: Perfect for refining seasonal photography and AI arts, this AI-powered image enhancer can denoise, deblur, sharpen image, and add authentic details while upscaling images up to 4K/8K/32K. The price of the AI image enhancer has been reduced from $155 to $99.

- Aiarty Image Matting: A cutting-edge AI background remover, leveraging SOTA-class AI frameworks and Alpha matting to extract foregrounds and seamlessly blend them with new seasonal backgrounds. Perfect for professional product shots, portraits, and branding materials. The price of the advanced AI image background remover has been reduced from $109 to $75.

These discounted versions include ongoing AI model updates, faster inference speed, software upgrades, and 24/7 technical support.

For more details and to participate in the Spring Giveaway, visit the official event page: https://www.aiarty.com/event/spring-campaign.htm

About Aiarty

Aiarty is Digiarty Software’s flagship AI brand, dedicated to creating accessible, cutting-edge AI tools for image enhancement, upscaling, background removal, image matting, and so on, supporting users in elevating their digital projects.

About Digiarty Software

For over 19 years, Digiarty Software, creator of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, has been a leader in multimedia software, recognized for its commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. Digiarty’s software suite—covering DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, and editing—has reached over 256 million installations across 180 countries. For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.aiarty.com/.



