Shinchan Meet-and-Greets being held at Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park

Meet Shinchan at Nijigen no Mori Dozens of Shinchan statues are scattered around the park

The "Shinchan Fanservice Festival" will be held at the popular attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori from January 25 to February 7

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, Japan) has announced that its popular attraction Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park will be offering additional greeting times to meet Crayon Shinchan himself, as part of the "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park Shinchan Fanservice Festival". The family-friendly event will be open from January 25th (Sat) to February 7th (Fri), 2025.

Guests will have more chances to meet and greet everyone's favorite kindergartener during the festival duration. Additionally, visitors who participate in a meet-and-greet will receive a limited-edition Nijigen no Mori original sticker, available only at Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park. Fans, family, and friends alike can take pictures with Shinchan and the 54 Shinchan statues dotted around the park!

■Overview: "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park Shinchan Fanservice Festival"

Duration: January 25th (Sat) to February 7th (Fri), 2025 (subject to change at short notice)

Times: 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. daily (subject to change at short notice)

Location: Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park attraction within Nijigen no Mori

(2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan)

Content: During the festival period, the normally daily greetings will be held twice daily, allowing more visitors to participate. Those who participate in the greetings will receive an original sticker exclusive to Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park as a present.

Eligibility: Available within the Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park attraction to those with entry tickets to the "Futaba Kindergarten" area.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/crayonshinchan_adventurepark/?utm_campaign=pr

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK ⓒ臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 1993-2024

