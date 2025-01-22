PHILIPPINES, January 22 - Press Release

January 22, 2025 MARK VILLAR: Senate approves third reading of DFA Retirees Differential Pension The Senate approved on the third and final reading Senate Bill No. 2863 or the Act Providing for a Pension Differential to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Retirees. The bill aims to provide a monthly pension differential to officers and employees of the DFA who are receiving a monthly pension from the GSIS and those who opted to retire under Republic Act No. 1616. Provided, that the retirees reached 65 years of age and served the DFA for at least 15 years at the time of their retirement. Under the bill, the monthly pension differential shall be the difference between the basic monthly pensions and years of service of retirees holding the same rank, multiplied by the adjustment factor. The bill also addresses the concerns of family members left behind in the event of a DFA retiree's death. The bill allows the surviving legal spouse, as long as he or she has not remarried, and the qualified dependent children to receive 50% of the pension differential that the deceased retiree was receiving or entitled to receive. Senator Mark Villar, the bill's principal sponsor, in his manifestation, expressed his gratitude for the chamber's support of the measure, "Mr. President and my dear colleagues, I rise to manifest my gratitude for everyone's support of Senate Bill No. 2863 under Committee Report No. 334- the Foreign Affairs Pension Differential Act. The bill's approval on Third Reading takes our distinguished DFA retirees one step closer to a reality where they can bask in the fruit of the hard work and labor they have graciously offered to the Philippines. Our DFA retirees have, literally and figuratively, crossed borders and flown miles, to ensure that our country's diplomatic ties remain favorable and suitable to the needs of Filipinos here and abroad." He further highlighted the pressing need for immediately passing the bill to properly compensate the DFA retirees and foreign service personnel. "Mr. President and dear colleagues, it is high time that we return this sacrifice. It is important to note that this bill is not solely about financial compensation. It is a long-overdue recognition of the extraordinary and unique sacrifices made by our foreign service personnel. Mr. President, through this bill, our retirees are assured of pensions that are apt to the life-long service they have graciously offered to the country."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.