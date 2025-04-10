Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on SC decision affirming regulators' authority to set feed-in tariff for renewable energy

April 9, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON SC DECISION AFFIRMING REGULATORS' AUTHORITY TO SET FEED-IN TARIFF FOR RENEWABLE ENERGY

I expect that the Supreme Court's decision affirming regulators' authority to determine the feed-in tariff for renewable energy will provide the regulatory certainty needed to attract further investments in the industry. The decision effectively guarantees a stable revenue stream for RE producers and is seen to promote adoption of various RE technology and enhance energy security.

I urge the Energy Regulatory Commission to be conscientious in setting the feed-in tariff for RE to ensure affordable electricity rates for our consumers. Importante na mapababa natin ang presyo ng kuryente sa bansa para sa kapakinabangan ng lahat.

