April 10, 2025 Legarda joins annual Earth Month commemoration this April Senator Loren Legarda reaffirmed her commitment to ecological protection and climate action by pushing to safeguard the planet from the threat of climate change as she joined the annual Earth Month commemoration this April. A long-time champion for ecological conservation and climate resilience, Legarda emphasized the urgent need to address the exacerbating impacts of climate change, which include rising temperatures, extreme precipitation, stronger winds, and sea level rise. "This April, as we commemorate Earth Month and International Mother Earth Day, we are reminded of our collective responsibility to care for and protect our planet," said Legarda. "Every small action matters, and every choice we make today affects the future of our children and the generations to come," she added. Aligned with this year's International Mother Earth Day 2025 theme, "Our Power, Our Planet," Legarda highlighted the importance of unified action and the shift to renewable energy as key steps toward achieving a more sustainable world and reaching clean electricity by 2030. Legarda is known for the landmark laws she authored for climate action and environmental protection, including the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act (RA 9003), Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 (RA 10121), and Climate Change Act of 2009 (RA 9729), which continue to guide the country's response to climate and ecological challenges. Meanwhile, she also urged the public to adopt sustainable practices, especially amid the intense summer heat being experienced in many parts of the country. "This summer, we're experiencing extreme heat with dangerously high heat indices, making us yearn for cooler, fresher air. Let's help our planet breathe by choosing sustainable options -- unplugging unused appliances and, when possible, shifting to solar-powered devices to save energy," she said. Legarda continues to champion stronger ecological and climate legislation, engaging communities to take collective action and embrace sustainability in their homes and daily lives. Legarda, nakikiisa sa taunang paggunita ng Earth Month ngayong Abril Sa kanyang pakikiisa sa taunang paggunita ng Earth Month ngayong Abril, muling pinagtibay ni Senadora Loren Legarda ang kanyang paninindigan para sa pangangalaga sa kalikasan at laban sa pagbabago ng klima sa pamamagitan ng panawagang protektahan ang planeta laban sa banta ng climate change. Bilang tagapagtaguyod ng pangangalaga sa kalikasan at katatagan laban sa sakuna, binigyang-diin ni Legarda ang agarang pangangailangan na tugunan ang lumalalang epekto ng climate change tulad ng pagtaas ng temperatura, matitinding pag-ulan, mas malalakas na hangin, at pagtaas ng antas ng dagat. "Ngayong Abril, habang ating ginugunita ang Earth Month at International Mother Earth Day, tayo ay pinaaalalahanan sa ating kolektibong pananagutang alagaan at protektahan ang ating planeta," ani Legarda. "Bawat maliit na hakbang ay mahalaga, at bawat desisyong ginagawa natin ay may epekto sa kinabukasan ng ating mga anak at mga susunod na henerasyon," dagdag niya. Kaakibat ng tema ng International Mother Earth Day 2025 na "Our Power, Our Planet," binigyang-diin ni Legarda ang kahalagahan ng pagkakaisa sa pagkilos at ang paglipat sa renewable energy bilang mahalagang hakbang tungo sa mas sustenableng mundo at layuning magkaroon ng malinis na kuryente pagsapit ng taong 2030. Kilala si Legarda sa mga makasaysayang batas na kanyang isinulong para sa climate action at pangangalaga sa kalikasan tulad ng Ecological Solid Waste Management Act (RA 9003), Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 (RA 10121), at Climate Change Act of 2009 (RA 9729), na patuloy na nagsisilbing gabay ng bansa sa pagtugon sa mga hamon ng klima at kapaligiran. Samantala, hinikayat din niya ang publiko na isabuhay ang mga makakalikasan at sustenableng gawain lalo na sa gitna ng matinding init ng tag-init na nararanasan sa maraming bahagi ng bansa. "Ngayong tag-init, nararanasan natin ang labis na init na may mapanganib na heat index. Hinahanap natin ang malamig at preskong hangin kaya't tulungan natin ang ating planeta na makahinga sa pamamagitan ng pagpili ng mga makakalikasang opsyon gaya ng pag-unplug ng appliances na hindi ginagamit at, kung posible, paggamit ng mga solar-powered na kagamitan para makatipid ng enerhiya," aniya. Patuloy na isinusulong ni Legarda ang mas matibay na batas para sa kalikasan at klima, at hinihikayat ang mga komunidad na kumilos nang sama-sama at isabuhay ang sustainability sa kanilang tahanan at pang-araw-araw na pamumuhay.

