April 9, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON COMELEC CONTINGENCY PLANS AMID KANLAON ERUPTION

The Commission on Elections' contingency plan in Negros Island following the recent eruption of Mt. Kanlaon is necessary and critical to ensure that the upcoming midterm elections push through despite the challenges posed by a volcanic eruption. A well-developed and feasible contingency plan -- coordinated with local govenrment units in the affected areas and key government agencies -- should be in place to to ensure that polling places are properly equipped with all the necessary resources for smooth voting operations.

No voter in Kanlaon-affected areas should be prevented from exercising their right to vote as this could only adversely affect the integrity of election results. Bawat Pilipino ay dapat ligtas at may boses sa halalan, kahit pa sa gitna ng sakuna.

