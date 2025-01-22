Berlin Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / Leaving the Scene of a Crash
CASE#: 25A3000448
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/21/2025, at approximately 16:48 hours
STREET: Cabot Plains Rd / Rt. 215
TOWN: Cabot
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sheila Rowell
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rt. 215 near Cabot Plains Rd in Cabot. Before arriving on scene, dispatch notified Troopers that the operator was picked up by a third party and left the scene. Upon arrival, the vehicle was found off the roadway down an embankment. The investigation later revealed the vehicle also struck a telephone pole. The operator was identified as Sheila Rowell of Walden, VT. Rowell was located at an address on Rt. 15 in Walden, VT. Further investigation revealed the operator knowingly fled the scene of a crash and failed to report the crash. She was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on March 6th, 2025, at 8:30 AM to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/06/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NO
