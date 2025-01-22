Berlin Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / Leaving the Scene of a Crash

CASE#: 25A3000448

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/21/2025, at approximately 16:48 hours

STREET: Cabot Plains Rd / Rt. 215

TOWN: Cabot

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sheila Rowell

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rt. 215 near Cabot Plains Rd in Cabot. Before arriving on scene, dispatch notified Troopers that the operator was picked up by a third party and left the scene. Upon arrival, the vehicle was found off the roadway down an embankment. The investigation later revealed the vehicle also struck a telephone pole. The operator was identified as Sheila Rowell of Walden, VT. Rowell was located at an address on Rt. 15 in Walden, VT. Further investigation revealed the operator knowingly fled the scene of a crash and failed to report the crash. She was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on March 6th, 2025, at 8:30 AM to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/06/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NO