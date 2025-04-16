Submit Release
NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / IGNITION INTERLOCK RESTRICTION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5001685

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 04/07/2025 at 1807 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hard Scrabble Rd / Lower Hard Scrabble Rd, Bristol

 

VIOLATIONS: Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Taylor

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 16, 2025, at approximately 2250 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation in the vicinity of the intersection of Hard Scrabble and Little Hard Scrabble Rd Town of Bristol, Vermont. The operator was identified as Timothy Taylor (59) of Bristol, Vermont. Investigation revealed Taylor was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in a vehicle in which he was in control of.

 

Taylor was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Taylor was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 2, 2025, to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/2025 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

