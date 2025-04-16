NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / IGNITION INTERLOCK RESTRICTION
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5001685
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/07/2025 at 1807 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hard Scrabble Rd / Lower Hard Scrabble Rd, Bristol
VIOLATIONS: Ignition Interlock Device Restriction
ACCUSED: Timothy Taylor
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 16, 2025, at approximately 2250 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation in the vicinity of the intersection of Hard Scrabble and Little Hard Scrabble Rd Town of Bristol, Vermont. The operator was identified as Timothy Taylor (59) of Bristol, Vermont. Investigation revealed Taylor was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in a vehicle in which he was in control of.
Taylor was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Taylor was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 2, 2025, to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.