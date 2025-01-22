Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 23, 2025
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 23, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Village of Bluffton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Hocking Technical College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Wellsville Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Chestnut Grove Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Euclid City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|North Royalton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Village of Castine
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Defiance
|Hicksville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|Margaretta Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Inter-University Council of Ohio Insurance Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Wright State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hancock
|Riverdale Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hocking
|Hocking Hills Tourism Association
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jefferson
|Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|LaGrange Township
Special Audit
1/1/2017 TO 12/31/2022
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Monroe
|Summit Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Muskingum
|Zane State College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Leipsic Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark State College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark State College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Washington County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Palmer Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Williams
|Montpelier Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
