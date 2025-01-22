Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 23, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Village of Bluffton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Athens Hocking Technical College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Wellsville Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Chestnut Grove Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Euclid City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
North Royalton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Village of Castine
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Defiance Hicksville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Erie Margaretta Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Inter-University Council of Ohio Insurance Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Wright State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock Riverdale Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hocking Hocking Hills Tourism Association
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain LaGrange Township
Special Audit
1/1/2017 TO 12/31/2022		 Special Audit FFR
Monroe Summit Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Muskingum Zane State College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Leipsic Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Stark Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark State College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark State College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Washington County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Palmer Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Williams Montpelier Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

