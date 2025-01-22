Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 23, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Village of Bluffton

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Athens Hocking Technical College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana Wellsville Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Chestnut Grove Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Euclid City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit North Royalton City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Community College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Village of Castine

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Defiance Hicksville Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Erie Margaretta Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Inter-University Council of Ohio Insurance Consortium

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Wright State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Riverdale Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hocking Hocking Hills Tourism Association

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Jefferson Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain LaGrange Township

Special Audit

1/1/2017 TO 12/31/2022 Special Audit FFR

Monroe Summit Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Muskingum Zane State College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Leipsic Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Stark Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark State College Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark State College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Washington County Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Palmer Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Williams Montpelier Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit