The Hospitality Hangout Podcast Launches Season 13 with a Sizzle, Celebrates 250th Episode Milestone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hold onto your headsets, hospitality pros—The Hospitality Hangout is back for its blockbuster 13th season, and it’s celebrating a jaw-dropping milestone: 250 episodes of behind-the-scenes brilliance, industry revelations, and straight-up entertainment.Brought to you by Branded Hospitality Media (BHM)—a division of Branded Hospitality—this award-winning podcast has become the unofficial backstage pass to the restaurant and hospitality world. With over 100,000 monthly views, The Hospitality Hangout dishes out exclusive conversations with the industry’s biggest names, all with a generous side of wit and charm.Co-hosted by the dynamic duo of Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg (aka The Restaurant Guy) and Jimmy Frischling (aka The Finance Guy), this isn’t your average industry podcast. Think less snooze-fest, more jaw-dropping insights, laugh-out-loud moments, and the kind of candid storytelling that keeps listeners hooked. Whether you're a seasoned C-suite pro or a hospitality hopeful, The Hospitality Hangout serves up something for everyone.And Season 13? It's kicking off in style with an exclusive interview featuring Shannon Hennessy, CEO of Habit Burger, as the 250th guest of honor. From sizzling burger trends to leadership insights, this milestone episode is a testament to the podcast's commitment to delivering can’t-miss content from the industry’s top-tier movers and shakers.But wait—there’s more! This season’s guest list is stacked with hospitality powerhouses like:• Jason Himber, CEO, Mina Group• Rob Lynch, CEO, Shake Shack• Jack Gibbons, CEO, FB Society• Liz Goodman Williams, CEO, El Pollo Loco• Chris Schultz, CEO, Voodoo Doughnut• Michael Manny Hilario, CEO, The ONE Group• Ronn Nicolli, CMO, Resorts WorldThese legends (and more!) are ready to spill the tea—or maybe the tequila—on hospitality’s hottest topics: evolving trends, game-changing innovations, and the strategies redefining the future.“The Hospitality Hangout is where business meets banter,” said Schatzberg, co-host of the podcast. “Season 13 is all about upping the ante with bigger names, bolder topics, and, as always, a ton of fun. We’re proud to be the go-to destination for anyone passionate about the future of food and hospitality.”Catch new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms. Whether you’re commuting, cooking, or just craving some insider knowledge, The Hospitality Hangout promises to keep you informed, inspired, and endlessly entertained.Media ContactFor press inquiries, partnership opportunities, or just to say hi, contact Julie Zucker at julie@brandedstrategic.com.About Branded HospitalityBranded Hospitality is the ultimate investment and solutions platform for the foodservice and hospitality industry. As operators, investors, and strategic advisors, Branded bridges the gap between innovators and operators, creating value and driving success.About Branded Hospitality MediaBranded Hospitality Media amplifies the voices shaping the hospitality world with a mix of engaging content, industry news, and thought leadership. Through podcasts, digital channels, and storytelling, we’re the megaphone that keeps the industry buzzing.- END -

