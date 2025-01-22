Tampa's Premier Data Conference Returns to Unite Tech Community across Industries

Former Space Force CTO and Special Operations Command Executive Headline Data4 Conference's Distinguished Speaker Lineup

Tampa isn't just growing - we're building the Southeast's most collaborative data community, and Data4 is where our brightest minds come together to make it happen.” — Jake Dyal, CEO and Co-Founder of Certus Core

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certus Core announces the return of the Data4 Conference, Tampa Bay's flagship data and technology event, scheduled for February 26, 2025, at Embarc Collective . The conference brings together data professionals, industry leaders, and investors in a dynamic cross-industry format, featuring an exceptional lineup of speakers including Dr. Lisa Costa, former Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of the U.S. Space Force, and Jim Smith, former Acquisition Executive for the United States Special Operations Command.Unlike traditional tech conferences, Data4 breaks down industry silos to foster meaningful connections and collaborative learning across Tampa Bay's growing tech ecosystem. The event uniquely combines keynote presentations, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities across major industries, including government, finance, healthcare, and emerging technology sectors."Data4 represents a fundamental shift in how tech conferences operate," said Jake Dyal, CEO and Co-Founder of Certus Core. "We're creating an environment where data professionals from different industries can come together, share solutions, and build lasting relationships that drive innovation in Tampa Bay's tech community."The conference features an impressive roster of speakers and industry experts, including:- Pradnya Chavan, VP of Decision Science at JPMorgan Chase- Tanya Cashorali, Founder & CEO of TCB Analytics- Rocio Frej Vitalle, CEO of Improving Aviation- John Licato, Founder & CEO of Actualization.ai- Additional thought leaders from Verizon, Lumina AI, Dremio, and other prominent organizationsKey topics will span crucial areas such as:- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning- Big Data Analytics and Predictive Modeling- Data Scalability and Management- Industry-Specific Applications and SolutionsThe conference provides unique sponsorship opportunities for organizations looking to connect with Tampa's growing tech ecosystem. Various partnership tiers are available, from Startup to Platinum level, offering companies different ways to engage with the region's top data professionals and decision-makers."Tampa Bay is rapidly emerging as a major tech hub, and Data4 plays a crucial role in strengthening our community's technological foundation," added Tim Toohill, CTO and Co-Founder of Certus Core. "This conference is where partnerships are formed, innovations are sparked, and the future of data technology is shaped."About Certus Core:Founded in 2021 by veterans Jake Dyal, Tim Toohill, and Joe Blankenship, Certus Core is a Tampa-based software company developing advanced knowledge systems. Their flagship software, sKG, revolutionizes how organizations interact with and derive value from data. The company is committed to fostering Tampa Bay's tech community growth through initiatives like the Data4 Conference.For more information about the Data4 Conference, including registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.data4con.com/ ###

