Tampa-based Certus Core Awarded $1.25M Contract to deliver its Semantic Knowledge Graph Software to Air Force

Certus Core

Veteran-founded startup aims to address data structure and generative AI challenges across national security with their best in class software solution

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certus Core, Inc announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contract in the amount of approximately $1.25M focused on delivering its Semantic Knowledge Graph data engineering software solution to address the most pressing data challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on August 16, 2024, Certus Core, Inc. will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.“We are incredibly excited for this effort and for the mission we’re able to support with our software deployment. Certus Core’s selection for this contract award is huge for Certus Core and our U.S. Air Force customer,” said Jake Dyal, Certus Core CEO. “We will be delivering massive capabilities through the value of sKG and data integration relevant to their Vendor Threat Mitigation problem, a major challenge across the national security space. We are grateful for the chance to solve these challenges with their analysts. A major win for our U.S. Air Force customer, is in their ability to ask prompt based questions within our data consumer platform while continuing to use the analytic tools the Air Force has already invested resources. This is a massive force multiplier for their team.”“Every member of Certus has experienced data silos and the desire to implement machine learning and AI, in both the private and public sectors. But organizations delay solving their data problems and rely on visually appealing graphs, pie charts which usually tell leadership what they want to hear, not the truth behind their data,” commented Casey Johnson, VP of Business Development. “That is where Certus Core’s value really comes into play. We’ve all been there. We know the difficulties in solving these data engineering challenges and more importantly, solving data problems for the warfighter, bringing relevant data solutions which sustain the test of time, and preparing organizations for the long game. The Air Force’s commitment to data organization is readily apparent and we are excited to continue this work alongside them as their partner.”“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.”About Certus CoreFounded in 2021, Certus Core is a software company founded by Veterans dedicated to changing the way people and machines interact with data. We build knowledge systems that solve your complex data problems and decision-making challenges. Our software platform, sKG, cuts through data noise and supports AI powered queries. Using concepts from the mission configured by the user, sKG integrates data, measures value, and enables action - quickly.For more information please visit www.certuscore.com About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com Company Press Contact:Casey JohnsonVP, Business Developmentsales@certuscore.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.