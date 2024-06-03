Tampa-based Certus Core Awarded Contract on GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule
TAMPA, FL, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certus Core, Inc, THE semantic knowledge graph software company, was awarded a contract on the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS). With this GSA MAS, Certus Core will deliver its software solution to a wide range of agencies and enterprises to the federal government.
“While getting on the GSA schedule is a huge win for Certus Core, it is really about providing our customers with the speed to put us on contract to address the growing data challenges across all government agencies. The longer it takes our mission partner to procure the Semantic Knowledge Graph platform, the more the mission effects are degraded,” says Certus Core CEO, Jake Dyal.
This award streamlines the ability for our customers to start addressing their data schema needs within days, vice weeks or even months, said Casey Johnson, VP of Business Development.
“Our company is composed of more than 50 percent DoD Veterans and we have decades of experience struggling to comb through terabytes and petabytes of data…manually,” he added. “Our prioritization is delivering immediate value to the analysts, data engineers, data scientists and decision makers to help uncover insights and knowledge from their data. As a company who is entirely mission focused we recognize that every day matters in the country’s ability to maintain strategic dominance. We can’t afford to fail.”
Certus Core’s Semantic Knowledge Graph (sKG) delivers standardized ontologies to ensure scalability and extensibility of an organization’s data. By leveraging ontologies, sKG helps you create knowledge graphs, connect analytic tooling, and apply large language models to enable a company or agency’s mission effects relevant to their day-to-day operations. Certus Core is focused on data and challenges related to financial intelligence, vendor threat mitigation, logistics and supply chain, autonomous systems, sensor fusion, or a combination of these disciplines.
Founded in 2021, Certus Core is a software company founded by Veterans dedicated to changing the way people and machines interact with data. We build knowledge systems that solve your complex data problems and decision-making challenges. Our software platform, sKG, cuts through data noise and supports AI powered queries. Using concepts from the mission configured by the user, sKG integrates data, measures value, and enables action - quickly.
