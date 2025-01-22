AVTECC Introduces On-site EV training and Certification Events for Dealership Technicians

International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition

A new performance-based EV Safety Certification for dealership technicians is now available from AVTECC.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new hands-on, performance-based EV Safety Certification for dealership technicians is now available from The International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition ( AVTECC ).“As dealerships gather in New Orleans for the NADA 2025 Show, one area of workforce development that is certainly on their minds is the level of preparation of their technicians to service electric and advanced technology vehicles. AVTECC’s EV Safe® Certification is a hands-on safety certification designed to assure that technicians have the skills to work safely on electric vehicles. EV Safe is a program that will be available on-site at dealerships through our network of accredited training organizations across the U.S. in Q1” said David Macholz, President and CEO of AVTECC.AVTECC EV SafeCertification is designed for transportation technicians working in the light, medium and heavy-duty sectors of industry and encompasses passenger vehicles and trucks, school buses, battery electric transit buses, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.“With safety critical technologies that may pose a risk to technicians, a traditional multiple-choice assessment does not provide the level of assurance required to indicate they can work safely on these complex vehicles. Our EV Safecertification requires technicians to demonstrate their skills on a live vehicle in real-world working conditions”, said Macholz.AVTECC’s EV SafeCertification is the first in a series of performance-based certifications to be released by AVTECC in 2025. The certification was developed to address the critical safety considerations related to working on and around high-voltage electrified vehicles that pose potential risks to technicians, the related workforce, and potentially to vehicle owners and operators if not properly maintained and repaired. The program was developed by AVTECC through engaging a panel of electric vehicle subject matter experts including technicians, technical training managers, field service personnel, technical trainers, and educators from vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent training entities, and higher education. Certifications in other safety-critical areas will launch in Q2 2025.“We designed the AVTECC EV SafeCertification to be more than industry recognized,” said Macholz. “We believe this assessment will become the industry standard here in the U.S. and abroad.”The introduction of the AVTECC EV SafeCertification will begin with the training and certification of dealership technicians in the following markets:-Chicago, IL-Louisville, KY-Cincinnati, OH-Memphis, TN-Dallas / Fort Worth, TX-New York Metro / Long IslandAVTECC was introduced in July of 2024. “AVTECC is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded to reimagine the way in which we prepare and certify technicians.” Said Macholz. “With advancements in technology such as EV’s and advanced driver assist systems, we need to be certain that technicians have the skills required to service, diagnose, and repair these vehicles. AVTECC will provide industry standards, program accreditation, and skills-based certification that provide technicians with a pathway to sustained career success”For inquiries related to hosting this certification at your organization please contact: info@avtecc.orgTo learn more visit www.avtecc.org

