Essex County Sheriff's Department/Missing Person

Sent on behalf of Essex County Sheriff's Department





STATE OF VERMONT

ESSEX COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT

Case #25EXC000062

Officer: Deputy Matthew Thomas

Contact#: (802) 676-3500





Date: 01/20/2025

Town: Brighton (Island Pond), VT





MISSING PERSON

Name: Monica Quick

Age: 59





Summary: On 01/20/2025 the Essex County Sheriff's Department was notified of a missing person from Brighton, VT. Investigation revealed that Monica Quick had left her residence on Saturday 01/18/2025 and has not returned home or been in contact with Family since then. She is believed to be operating a Dark Blue 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Vermont License Plate KMT862 . She is believed to be in the Orleans/ Essex County area. The circumstances of this event are not considered suspicious but there are concerns for Monica's welfare.





Monica is a white female, approximately 5'03" and 110 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. She has long hair and wears glasses. A photograph of her is attached.





Anyone with information regarding Monica Quick's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the the Essex County Sheriff's Department at (802) 676-3500. Please note that the Sheriff's Department phone is not monitored 24/7.

















Deputy Matthew Thomas Essex County Sheriff's Department Guildhall, VT 802-535-0278 (Cell) 802-676-3500 (Office)



