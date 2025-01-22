Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,852 in the last 365 days.

Essex County Sheriff's Department/Missing Person

Sent on behalf of Essex County Sheriff's Department


STATE OF VERMONT

ESSEX COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT

Case #25EXC000062

Officer: Deputy Matthew Thomas

Contact#: (802) 676-3500


Date: 01/20/2025

Town: Brighton (Island Pond), VT


MISSING PERSON

Name: Monica Quick

Age: 59


Summary: On 01/20/2025 the Essex County Sheriff's Department was notified of a missing person from Brighton, VT. Investigation revealed that Monica Quick had left her residence on Saturday 01/18/2025 and has not returned home or been in contact with Family since then. She is believed to be operating a Dark Blue 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Vermont License Plate KMT862 . She is believed to be in the Orleans/ Essex County area. The circumstances of this event are not considered suspicious but there are concerns for Monica's welfare.


Monica is a white female, approximately 5'03" and 110 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. She has long hair and wears glasses. A photograph of her is attached.


Anyone with information regarding Monica Quick's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the the Essex County Sheriff's Department at (802) 676-3500. Please note that the Sheriff's Department phone is not monitored 24/7.





Deputy Matthew Thomas

Essex County Sheriff's Department

Guildhall, VT

802-535-0278 (Cell)

802-676-3500 (Office)


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Essex County Sheriff's Department/Missing Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more