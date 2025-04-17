Royalton Barracks / Obstruction of Justice / Violations of conditions of release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2002029

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04/16/2025 at approximately 12:05 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Bethel Rd in Randolph

VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Justin E. Ford

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/16/2025 at approximately 12:05 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were notified of Justin E. Ford committing a violation on his conditions of release and an obstruction of justice. Troopers determined that Ford indeed violated a court order while in the process of obstructing and interfering with an active case. Ford was issued a criminal citation to answer to the charges on the date and time below without incident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/14/2025 at 08:30 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Division Superior Court

MUG SHOT: N/A

BAIL: N/A

LODGED: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.