Royalton Barracks / Obstruction of Justice / Violations of conditions of release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2002029
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/16/2025 at approximately 12:05 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Bethel Rd in Randolph
VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Justin E. Ford
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/16/2025 at approximately 12:05 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were notified of Justin E. Ford committing a violation on his conditions of release and an obstruction of justice. Troopers determined that Ford indeed violated a court order while in the process of obstructing and interfering with an active case. Ford was issued a criminal citation to answer to the charges on the date and time below without incident.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/14/2025 at 08:30 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Division Superior Court
MUG SHOT: N/A
BAIL: N/A
LODGED: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
