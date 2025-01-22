Smoothstack launches Fedstack, a new business unit to serve pressing technology needs of federal government entities

Experienced workforce development company expands to technology consulting and partner training solutions.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoothstack, a leader in IT solutions and workforce development, is announcing the launch of Fedstack, a new business unit fully focused on the specific technology consulting needs of the public sector. With this launch, government institutions and federal agencies have a partner to meet today’s fast-changing technology and workforce development challenges.

Fedstack is a technology services and solutions provider headed by a leadership team with more than a century of collective expertise in federal consulting. The team has successfully driven major transformational programs across 25 federal government departments and agencies.

With this launch, Fedstack seeks to establish itself as a leader in technology consulting, working with federal agencies and federal system integrator partners to address the most pressing challenges in five key areas: data and artificial intelligence, application development, digital platforms, infrastructure, and cybersecurity. This consulting expertise is the cornerstone of Fedstack’s mission to modernize federal operations and deliver impactful, future-ready solutions.

To enable this mission, Fedstack is adding Partner Training Solutions, which provides customized training programs for upskilling existing experienced talent with the latest skills and knowledge for today’s quickly changing technology world, including certification programs for top vendors. These training programs include Cloud, Agile and DevOps, Systems Engineering, Digital Platforms/ERP, Low-Code and No-Code Technologies, Data and AI, Network and Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity.

Fedstack, has extensive experience in building and scaling workforces for clients through its Talent Scaling Solution, which leverages Smoothtack’s time-proven hire-train-deploy (HTD) approach to quickly scale up workforces in a cost-effective manner (with well over 700 deployments across 10 Federal Agencies and 100 digital transformation projects). For job candidates, we offer the opportunity to launch a new career path in the technology industry for individuals across a range of skill levels.

“Fedstack provides technology consulting as well as workforce solutions, making us an ideal partner for major consulting firms working with large government agencies, especially for skills-based workforce development,” said Chris Coligado, Executive Vice President at Fedstack. “Our unique offering at the intersection of technology consulting, workforce scaling and partner training services is well positioned to answer the current needs of federal agencies.”

About Fedstack

Fedstack, the Federal arm of Smoothstack, Inc. (Smoothstack), is a technology services and solutions provider led by a seasoned leadership team with deep expertise in federal consulting and digital modernization in the areas of Data Engineering & AI, Application Development, Digital Platforms, Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions, and Cybersecurity to Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. The team has successfully driven major transformational programs across 25 federal government departments and agencies. Fedstack delivers strategic consulting and talent development solutions to government agencies and strategic partners, combining innovation with proven experience to address mission-critical needs. For more information, visit www.fedstack.com.

About Smoothstack

Smoothstack, Inc (Smoothstack) is an IT services and solutions provider with a unique ability to create net-new talent through its hire-train-deploy (HTD) approach. With AI embedded throughout its vetting and training process, Smoothstack skills up high-aptitude engineers on leading technologies aligned to their clients' unique tech environments. For more information visit www.smoothstack.com.

