Fedstack names Mike Marshall as Senior Vice President for Client Solutions to strengthen Federal agency partnerships

Former Booz Allen Hamilton Principal joins technology consulting and partner training provider

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fedstack, a technology consulting and partner training provider, has named experienced Federal consulting executive Mike Marshall as Senior Vice President for Client Solutions to build the firm’s position as an integral partner for Federal agencies.

Marshall is a former Principal and senior business leader at Booz Allen Hamilton in their U.S. Federal practice specializing in information technology, infrastructure modernization and cybersecurity. He has extensive experience advising a range of Federal clients, including all branches of the military, defense agencies, the intelligence community, civil agencies (administrative, financial, judicial), and health agencies, as well as state agencies and commercial IT companies.

His background includes working on the most critical issues affecting Federal agencies, such as infrastructure modernization, cloud adoption, device management, data security and cybersecurity threats. Marshall’s background also includes leadership roles at Ernst & Young, Deloitte and Verizon, and he served in the U.S. Air Force where he holds the retired rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

“Fedstack is perfectly positioned to bring its deep experience working with the public sector and its technology and workforce consulting to Federal agencies,” said Marshall. “I’m excited to help build our practice and assist America’s Federal agencies to meet their technology needs, which are critical to achieving their missions.”

Fedstack is a leading provider of technology consulting, working with Federal agencies and Federal system integrator partners to address the most pressing challenges in five key areas: data and artificial intelligence, applications development, digital platforms, infrastructure and cybersecurity.

“Mike brings a wealth of experience working with Federal agencies,” said Chris Coligado, Executive Vice President at Fedstack. “He understands their needs and how to help them solve their most vexing technology challenges. We’re thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

About Fedstack

Fedstack, the Federal arm of Smoothstack, Inc. (Smoothstack), is a technology services and solutions provider led by a seasoned leadership team with deep expertise in Federal consulting and digital modernization in the areas of Data Engineering & AI, Applications Development, Digital Platforms, Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions, and Cybersecurity to Fortune 500 companies and Government agencies. The team has successfully driven major transformational programs across 25 federal Government departments and agencies. Fedstack delivers strategic consulting and talent development solutions to Government agencies and strategic partners, combining innovation with proven experience to address mission-critical needs. For more information, visit www.fedstack.com.

