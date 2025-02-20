Smoothstack completes first cohort in $1M initiative to provide no-cost training in Generative AI skills

First training cohort complete, second cohort underway and third cohort beginning in March

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoothstack, a leader in workforce development through its hire-train-deploy model, has completed its first cohort of individuals who have been trained and certified in generative AI skills at no cost to participants.

The cohort is the first to join in the company’s recently-announced initiative to train and certify 100 individuals in generative AI at no cost. The first 41 participants began their training on November 12th and completed it on December 6th.

In addition, 28 of those individuals went on to pass the Databricks Certified Generative AI Engineer Associate certification exam, which assesses ability to design and implement Large Language Model(LLM)-enabled solutions using Databricks.

The exam requires individuals to break down complex requirements into manageable tasks and select the right models, tools and approaches from the generative AI landscape. It also covers Databricks-specific tools such as Vector Search for semantic searches, Model Serving for deployment, MLflow for solution management, and Unity Catalog for data governance.

Participants who passed the exam are now equipped to build and deploy efficient RAG applications and LLM chains using Databricks tools.

In addition, Smoothstack recently kicked off its 2nd cohort of 28 Generative AI training participants on January 21st and it is currently accepting applications for its 3rd cohort, which is slated to begin March 24th.

“I wanted to gain experience in AI, so I applied for Smoothstack's Generative AI certification,” said Iryna Kolhanova, a participant in Smoothstack’s first cohort. “It was an amazing opportunity to improve my skills and to prepare myself for the future job market. I really enjoyed the course because it was intensive and thorough. The lecturers were very informative about different AI models, which was very helpful to me since I eventually want to go into web and app development."

"We’ve been thrilled to see the variety of talented individuals who have participated in this program," said Boris Kuiper, COO of Smoothstack. "Our cohorts have included participants from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences. It's incredibly rewarding to see how this program is creating opportunities for people at different stages of their educational and professional journeys. Seeing two participants secure jobs shortly after completing the course is a testament to the value of these skills in today’s market."

About Smoothstack

Smoothstack, Inc (Smoothstack) is an IT services and solutions provider with a unique ability to create net-new talent through its hire-train-deploy (HTD) approach. With AI embedded throughout its vetting and training process, Smoothstack skills up high-aptitude engineers on leading technologies aligned to their clients' unique tech environments. For more information visit www.smoothstack.com.

