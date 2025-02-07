Realtor Cynthia Rivera Joins Corcoran Genesis Brokerage

Meet Cynthia Rivera, Realtor, Corcoran Genesis

A Dynamic Entrepreneur Bringing Style, Passion, & Excellence to Corcoran Genesis

I believe everyone deserves to have a beautiful home, no matter the price.” — Cynthia Rivera, Realtor, Corcoran Genesis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cynthia Rivera , a dedicated entrepreneur and rising star in the real estate world, is redefining excellence in the Houston real estate market. After a celebrated 26-year career as a stylist and owning her own successful hair studio, Cynthia transitioned full-time to real estate in November 2021, bringing her sharp business acumen, exceptional customer service skills, and passion to the real estate market. Now, in January of 2025, Cynthia joins the Corcoran Genesis brokerage.Having started her real estate career in 2021, she quickly found her stride, driven by a commitment to treating every client like family. "I believe everyone deserves to have a beautiful home, no matter the price. It can be a $200,000 home or a $2 million home—what matters is that it's their palace," Cynthia shared. As the wife of a veteran, Cynthia holds a deep respect for the sacrifices of those who serve. "I love helping veterans and appreciate their service to our country. From personal experience, I am very familiar with VA loans. It’s a little extra I can offer to make their home-buying process smoother," Cynthia explained.Cynthia specializes in the suburban Fort Bend County area, focusing on homes valued at $500,000 and above. She is also expanding her reach into the prestigious River Oaks District, an area she deeply admires and frequents. Her unique ability to connect with a diverse clientele, including ethnic communities and international buyers, stems from her global travels and appreciation for different cultures. This background allows her to effortlessly build relationships with clients from all walks of life, making her a sought-after agent for families and individuals looking to settle in the Greater Houston area.Cynthia’s dedication to customer service is at the core of her approach. "Customer service should be quality no matter the price," she emphasized. Her philosophy is rooted in her years of working with clients in the beauty industry, empowering women and fostering strong relationships built on trust and respect.Currently working for Corcoran Genesis, Cynthia praises the mentorship and professionalism of Nicole & Doug Freer. "I admire their hard working spirit, their alignment with my business values, and the way they strive to elevate Corcoran Genesis in our area," Cynthia said. "They know how to work hard and play hard, and that aligns perfectly with my life and business approach."Beyond her professional achievements, Cynthia's personal story is one of resilience and determination. A young mother who left college to raise her family, she has built a life of success and fulfillment, balancing her career with her love for travel, culture, and community. Her journey serves as an inspiration to many, showing that with hard work and passion, dreams can be achieved.For more information or to work with Cynthia Rivera, please visit: https://corcorangenesis.com/agents/cynthia-rivera About Corcoran Genesis:Corcoran Genesis is a leading real estate brokerage known for its dedication to excellence, mentorship, and delivering unparalleled client experiences. Serving the Greater Houston area, Corcoran Genesis continues to connect clients with their dream homes while fostering a culture of integrity and professionalism.

