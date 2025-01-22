Discover the Power of Becoming WHOLE in 2025: New Audiobook and Companion Workbook Now on Audible and Amazon

The WHOLE Companion Workbook (Amazon edition)

From author Brian Seth Hurst, WHOLE and the new Companion Workbook, deliver actionable steps to explore and redefine one's belief systems.

The workbook is not just a book, it’s an invitation to take action, to go beyond reflection and into transformation. It gives people the tools they need to explore and redefine their belief systems.” — Brian Seth Hurst

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Begin your journey of personal growth and renewal with the newly released and highly-anticipated WHOLE Companion Workbook by Brian Seth Hurst, designed to complement Hurst’s transformative guide, WHOLE. This coincides with the release of WHOLE as an audiobook, now available on Audible.

Since its debut in 2012, WHOLE has been celebrated for its profound exploration of belief systems, inner strength and self-discovery, earning a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. Now, Hurst takes this impactful work even further with the WHOLE Companion Workbook, an all-new resource, crafted to help readers and listeners alike to actively engage with the book’s teaching and integrate them into their daily lives.

“The workbook is not just a supplement, it’s an invitation to take action,” says author Brian Seth Hurst. “It’s about moving beyond reflection into transformation, giving people the tools they need to truly explore and redefine their belief systems.”

About WHOLE

Born from a pivotal wake-up call in Hurst’s life, WHOLE examines how beliefs shape our reality and offers strategies for transformation. The book explores the ways which our beliefs serve- or do not serve- us and how reimagining these beliefs can transform our lives. With guided exercises, thought-provoking prompts, and practical tools, the new WHOLE Companion Workbook empowers individuals to:

• Reflect deeply on their personal journey.

• Break free from limiting beliefs.

• Cultivate greater self-awareness and clarity.

• Create meaningful and lasting change.

The release of WHOLE as an audiobook and the new WHOLE Companion Workbook mark a pivotal moment for the WHOLE series, offering readers and listeners alike an opportunity to engage in self-inquiry with renewed focus and intention as they step into the new year.

A Timely Release for A New Year

As the world navigates uncertainty, Hurst’s message of reflection, growth, and transformation resonates more than ever. Having personally experienced the trauma of being evacuated during the recent fires in Los Angeles, Hurst deeply understands the challenges of navigating loss, disruption, and recovery. Promotion of these titles was delayed as the release date of the WHOLE Companion Workbook and the WHOLE audiobook coincided with the outbreak of the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

Now, more than ever, WHOLE serves as a guide for anyone seeking resilience, clarity, and strength in challenging times, offering a powerful opportunity to reconcile the past and create the future they desire. The audiobook brings Hurst’s voice directly to listeners, while the WHOLE Companion Workbook provides practical exercises and prompts for deeper self-exploration. Together these formats offer an engaging path for personal transformation in 2025, where you're revisiting the WHOLE or discovering it for the first time.

Available Now

WHOLE: Companion Workbook: Amazon (also available at Lulu.com)

Original WHOLE book: Amazon (Print and ebook)

WHOLE Audiobook: Audible

More information and details can be found on the official WHOLE book page at: https://www.wholelifebook.com/

About Brian Seth Hurst

Brian Seth Hurst is a visionary storyteller and author with a career that spans television, digital media, and virtual reality. His work focuses on the intersection of creativity and technology, with a passion for helping people discover their fullest potential. Hurst has been at the forefront of the intersection between traditional media and emerging technologies and has held leadership positions at The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and the Producers Guild of America. Brian’s previous literary adventure was as co-author, alongside Olivia Newton-John, of the best-selling children’s book A Pig Tale.

