Next Generation Indie Film Awards to Present Director Rian Johnson with First-Ever Luminary Award Saturday June 18

Calum Worthy, actor and comedian to host 2022 Next Generation Indie Film Awards

“We are thrilled to be honoring Rian Johnson with our first-ever Luminary Award! Rian serves as an inspiration for many of the filmmakers who submit their films to our awards program.” — Catherine Goulet, Founder

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Indie Film Awards returns on a new date for 2022 and promises an evening of celebration and laughter led by returning host and co-founder, actor and comedian Calum Worthy. The 2022 Awards Ceremony now includes a special award, the first-ever Luminary Award, to be given to Academy Award-nominated American filmmaker Rian Johnson. The Luminary Award, Next Generation Indie Film Awards’ highest honor, is to be presented as part of the annual Gala awards night. All winners will be revealed in-person on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. The event will be streamed LIVE on Facebook and Instagram at 7:30 PM PST / 10:30 PM EST.

As an Academy-Award nominated filmmaker who wrote and directed the 2017 film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson has received numerous accolades in recent years including the Empire Award for Best Director and the Saturn Award for Best Writing, both for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In 2019, he received a Best Motion Picture nomination for the Golden Globes and a Best Original Screenplay nomination from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for Knives Out, a murder mystery he wrote, directed and produced. Rian’s career truly began in 2005 with Brick, his first feature, which he wrote and directed. Made for just $450,000, the film went on to win critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival and earned over $4 million at the box office. Johnson is currently in post-production on Knives Out 2 and the Peacock limited series Poker Face. Knives Out 2 will stream exclusively on Netflix after the streamer purchased the rights to the two sequels both written and directed by Johnson and with Daniel Craig reprising the role of southern detective Benoit Blanc.

“We are thrilled to be honoring Rian Johnson with our first-ever Luminary Award! Rian serves as an inspiration for many of the filmmakers who submit their films to our awards program. Like many of these filmmakers, Rian too started his career making short films. Since then, Rian has worked on major block-buster hits and garnered high praise from critics while entertaining people from a multitude of backgrounds including our whole team who are professed enthusiasts of his film Knives Out! Rian is a true representation of a Luminary and we wish him much continued success.” states Next Generation Indie Film Awards Founder, Catherine Goulet.

Celebrities and nominees confirmed to walk the red carpet arrivals and attend the gala include nominees and guests invited by NGIFA to join in the celebration of independent filmmakers include:

Calum Worthy – Host – (The Act, Pieces of Her)

Quinton Aaron (The Blind Side)

Chase Masterson (Star Trek: Deep Space 9)

Matt Berman (Director, The Wedding Pact)

Sarah Carter (The Flash)

David DeSantos (Animal Kingdom)

Kim Estes (Kajillionaire)

Landon Liboiron (Hemlock Grove)

Leah Gibson (Joe Pickett)

Celesta DeAstis(Break-Up Nightmare),

Peter Onorati (Station 19)

Raini Rodriguez (Austin & Ally),

Ritesh Rajan (Russian Doll)

Sam Adegoke (Dynasty),

Sujata Day (Insecure)

Josette Pimenta (@TT: @josettepimenta, IG:@ josettepimenta)

and others…

The Award show’s Executive Producer is Andrew Jenkins. Producers for the show include Aina Dumlao and Undercurrent Studios. Award categories include both features and short films, as well as awards for best music video, web series, first-time filmmaker, short by LGBTQ+ filmmaker, by BIPOC filmmaker, animated films, student films and best documentaries. For more information about the Next Generation Indie Film Awards: https://indiefilmawards.co

A full list of all the nominees and award categories for the 2022 Next Generation Film Awards is available

Attendees of the 2022 Awards Gala include nominees, program judges, honorees, industry partners and sponsors from the leading film companies who continue to generously support the work of the Next Generation Indie Film Awards Foundation year-round. Thanks to the generosity of the sponsors, the 2022 Grand Prize Winner will take home a prize package worth over $150,000 in film production and rental credits to help the winner film their next project in Los Angeles. Prize packages include rentals from Quixote and MBS Equipment Co., props from ISS Props, software from Final Draft, a camera package from Keslow Camera, post-production services from Sugar Studios LA, a special invite to the 2022 American Film Market’s in-person event in Santa Monica, and more. The full list of prize package sponsors is available on the website HERE.

ABOUT NEXT GENERATION INDIE FILM AWARDS

Next Generation Indie Film Awards Foundation is a non-profit organization started by Catherine Goulet, Andrew Jenkins, and Therese ‘Tag’ Goulet - a team comprising award-winning film producers and the founder of Next Generation Indie Book Awards - the largest international awards program for independent authors and publishers. Next Generation Indie Film Awards supports filmmakers through its annual awards and other programs year-round. They endeavor to assist filmmakers at any stage of the filmmaking process by helping them reach an audience and aim to advance filmmakers’ careers through services, education and access to resources. The organization has provided financial backing for more than 50+ independent film projects.

Location: Loews Hollywood - 1755 N Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Press Check in: 5:30 PM

Red Carpet Arrivals: 6:00 PM

Show Start: 7:00 PM

