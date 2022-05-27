Submit Release
Actor, Comedian Calum Worthy to Host 2022 Next Generation Indie Film Awards June 18

Calum Worthy, actor and comedian to host 2022 Next Generation Indie Film Awards

One Filmmaker to Receive a Grand Prize Package Worth Over $150,000 at Annual Gala Awards Ceremony Saturday, June 18, at Loews Hollywood.

So grateful to have the opportunity to return as host... nominees represent the next generation of storytellers... they will each get my headshot, resume and agent's number in their gift bags .”
— Calum Worthy

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Indie Film Awards returns on a new date and promises an evening of celebration and laughter led by returning host and co-founder, actor and comedian Calum Worthy. The 2022 list of nominees includes filmmakers from all over the world including Belgium, India, Iran, Philippines and Poland, has been announced. Winners will be revealed in-person on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. The exclusive event will be streamed LIVE on Facebook and Instagram at 7:30 PM PST / 10:30 PM EST.

A star of film and television, as well as a co-founder of Next Generation Indie Film Awards, Calum Worthy is an award-winning actor known for his work in Hulu’s The Act, Neon's Bodied, Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally, Netflix’s American Vandal, Pacific Rim: The Black, and most recently, Pieces of Her with Toni Collette. Calum will be seen next on Reboot, an upcoming comedy by Steven Levitan (Modern Family, Just Shoot Me!) for Hulu where Calum stars alongside Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom and Paul Reiser.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to return as host of the Next Generation Indie Film Awards. The nominees represent the next generation of storytellers in the film industry. Which is why in each of their gift bags, they will find a copy of my headshot, my resume and my agent's personal phone number.” states Calum Worthy, co-founder and host of Next Generation Indie Film Awards show.

“We are so excited that Calum was available and that he accepted to host our award’s show right in the middle of his summer vacation! I can’t wait to see what he has in store for us!” said Catherine Goulet, Chairperson, Next Generation Indie Film Awards.

The Award show’s Executive Producer is Andrew Jenkins. Producers for the show include Aina Dumlao and Undercurrent Studios.

Award categories include both features and short films, as well as awards for best music video, web series, first-time filmmaker, short by LGBTQ+ filmmaker, by BIPOC filmmaker, animated films, student films and best documentaries.

Nominees in the Best Narrative Feature category are:

12 Words - Directed by: Juan Antonio Anguita Martin
Cafe Americano - Directed by: Alex Scheinman
Definition Please - Directed by: Sujata Day
In Her Name - Directed by: Sarah Carter
The Last Champion - Directed by: Glenn Withrow

Nominees for the Best Documentary Feature are:

Forget Me Not - Directed by: Olivier Bernier
Iron Family - Directed by: Patrick Longstreth
No U-TURN - Directed by: Ike Nnaebue
Not Going Quietly - Directed by: Nicholas Bruckman
Still Working 9 to 5 - Directed by: Camille Hardman and Gary Lane

The full list of nominees and all award categories for the 2022 Next Generation Film Awards is available: Nominees List
Attendees of the 2022 Awards Gala include nominees, program judges, honorees, industry partners and sponsors from the leading film companies who continue to generously support the work of the Next Generation Indie Film Awards Foundation year-round. Thanks to the generosity of the sponsors, the 2022 Grand Prize Winner will take home a prize package worth over $150,000 in film production and rental credits to help the winner film their next project in Los Angeles. Prize packages include rentals from Quixote and MBS Equipment Co., props from ISS Props, software from Final Draft, a camera package from Keslow Camera, post-production services from Sugar Studios LA, a special invite to the 2022 American Film Market’s in-person event in Santa Monica, and more. The full list of prize package sponsors is available on the website at PRIZE SPONSORS LIST.

ABOUT NEXT GENERATION INDIE FILM AWARDS
Next Generation Indie Film Awards Foundation is a non-profit organization started by Catherine Goulet, Andrew Jenkins, and Therese ‘Tag’ Goulet - a team comprising award-winning film producers and the founder of Next Generation Indie Book Awards - the largest international awards program for independent authors and publishers. Next Generation Indie Film Awards supports filmmakers through its annual awards and other programs year-round. They endeavor to assist filmmakers at any stage of the filmmaking process by helping them reach an audience and aim to advance filmmakers’ careers through services, education and access to resources. The organization has provided financial backing for more than 50+ independent film projects.

Location: Loews Hollywood
1755 N Highland Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Press Check in: 5:30 PM
Arrivals: 6:00 PM
Show Start: 7:00 PM

For Press Accreditation to cover the arrivals, contact Phillip Nakov at City PR.
Please specify the type and access desired (photo, video or interviews only).

A press room space will be available for post-award interviews and photos.

For more information about the Next Generation Indie Film Awards: https://indiefilmawards.co

For Publicist and Press Accreditation as well as all media and talent inquiries, contact:


Phillip Nakov, City PR
phillip@cityprinc.com


# # #

Phillip Nakov
City PR
310-849-2173
phillip@cityprinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Next Generation Indie Film Awards Promo Reel

