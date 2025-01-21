U.S. Chamber Applauds President Trump’s Actions to Improve Energy Security and Affordability

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marty Durbin, president of the U.S. Chamber’s Global Energy Institute, issued the following statement today regarding steps taken by President Trump to increase domestic energy production and enhance energy security:

“We applaud President Trump for making energy security and affordability one of his first priorities. With energy demand increasing at home and abroad, it is critical that we unleash American energy to benefit consumers and our allies. In particular, lifting the ban on LNG exports, expanding access to oil and gas production on federal lands and waters, providing reliable and affordable electricity, and reforming our broken permitting process are important steps that will help grow the economy. We look forward to working with the Trump Administration and Congress to build upon these actions and to secure our energy future.”

##