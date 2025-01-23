Flextank Shows Wineries How to Reduce Costs, Increase Revenue, Expand Production Efficiency at Unified Symposium 2025

Flextank will provide expert winery production and project consultation that increases productivity, sustainability, efficiency, revenue, and margins.

Wineries must use new methods to increase ROI, labor efficiency and revenue. Flextank helps wineries reduce their expenses, scale and expand their operation, and increase margins.” — Jon Smalley, Flextank CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event: Unified Symposium https://www.unifiedsymposium.org/

When: January 28-30

Where: Flextank Booth #1120

Location: Sacramento: SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, 1401 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Who: Flextank CEO, Jon Smalley and the Flextank Customer Service Team.

Presentation: How to Expand Winery Capacity and Increase Production Efficiency, and Revenue.

Flextank Chief Executive Officer Jon Smalley will present ways for wineries to reduce operational costs, expand production, increase efficiency, and improve revenue and margins at the Unified Symposium, held January 28-30, in Sacramento at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, at Booth #1120.

Flextank will provide expert guidance, as well as winery production and project consultation. The information will help winery operators increase their: productivity, sustainability, efficiency, revenue, and margins. The information is designed to help wineries become more efficient, productive and revenue generating as many wineries struggle with increasing costs and shifts in customer demand.

Event attendees and wine operators can access a real-time Productivity and Revenue Calculator and send the results directly to their email, via an interactive kiosk at Unified Booth #1120.

• Estimate in real-time a Winery’s projected production, OpEx costs and potential revenue.

• Assess oak barrel requirements by gallons or liters.

• Map out how to reduce overhead and OpEx costs, and expand capacity and production efficiency.

• Develop custom, durable long-term production and storage solutions.

• Obtain free downloadable checklists and content to help Winery owners, operations managers and CFOs map out their development.

About Flextank

Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers are the leading wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage solutions available worldwide. Flextanks help beverage makers have affordable, efficient production. More than 4000 craft beverage production operations worldwide rely on Flextank for efficient, controllable, sustainable production. To learn more about Flextank and its products, visit: www.flextank.com. Phone +1-360-450-2694.

