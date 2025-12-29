RotoMARKETPLACE Adds AI-Based Manufacturing Software Leader To Growing List of Suppliers

RotoEdge Pro lets rotomolders schedule better, reduce scrap and increase revenue. RotoEdge Pro helps Rotomolders increase margins, track customer projects and reduce scrap. RotoMARKETPLACE Members now receive aggressive, consistent bulk mold release and process aid additives pricing, similar to what large rotational molders receive. Mold release and process aid additives are crucial in rotational molding. The additives signi

RotoEdge’s innovative AI-based software delivers auto-scheduling, recommendations that help manufacturers increase production and revenue.

RotoEdge gives our Members the real-time, AI-based production, inventory visibility and smarter scheduling solutions that will help them reduce costs and deliver more predictive, high-revenue sales.” — Brian Kuzera, RotoMARKETPLACE CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RotoMARKETPLACE, the group platform that helps high-quality rotational molders and manufacturers compete better and save hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, today announced the group has added RotoEdge as a new supplier for its Members. RotoEdge is the developer of market-leading software applications that provide manufacturers with real-time automated production and labor scheduling, detailed productivity and customer order updates.

The RotoEdge Pro-AI SAAS-based software helps manufacturers by making recommendations that increase efficiency. RotoEdge Pro-AI provides answers to a plant manager’s, “What if?” questions to help them quickly and easily increase output and solve challenges. These answers help manufacturers adjust processes, schedule resources better, and move more orders through production and shipping.

“RotoEdge will give our Members the real-time, AI-based production, inventory visibility and smarter scheduling solutions that will help them increase their quality output to customers and be more competitive in today's market,” said RotoMARKETPLACE CEO Brian Kuzera. “More and more bulk product and service suppliers are joining up to work with our Members to reduce costs and deliver more predictive, high-revenue sales. It’s that simple,”

Manufacturers Want Real-time Analysis and Trend Insight

Operating a manufacturing plant with workers and machinery normally requires time-consuming manual scheduling and order tracking. Until now, plant managers relied on complex spreadsheets, whiteboards, Post-It™ notes, hand counting and extensive manual updates to track and manage customer orders, machine output and personnel training and production. For these manufacturers, it’s difficult to schedule production that provides the most efficient output and completes the most orders with the fewest resources.

RotoEdge Pro-AI was created to solve this challenge and help plant operators automatically schedule production and get updated actionable recommendations based on real-time and legacy data including: labor availability, worker and team efficiency, aggregated scrap count, customer order status, WIP, and production margins.

“Our Members urgently wanted a new AI-based manufacturing software solution that gives their workers and supervisors simple answers and recommendations that can solve their complex problems. So, they can focus on producing better products, on time, with high margin and customer satisfaction,” Mr. Kuzera added.

How RotoMARKETPLACE Works: Manufacturers and Suppliers Benefit

RotoMARKETPLACE is the first industry-wide rotomolding-specific, trade organization that links independent manufacturers and industry suppliers, and provides an innovative new approach to optimized group purchasing. RotoMARKETPLACE enables manufacturers to receive the best possible price and reduce costs of resins, accessories, packaging, supplies and services, and receive a broader selection of high-quality items and support, compared to making those purchases on their own.

Members are offered this preferential pricing, plus a quarterly rebate based on dollars purchased from each supplier. Suppliers and service providers gain long-term dedicated customers with predictive large bulk purchase ordering. This reduces unplanned spot discounting, and lowers overhead costs.

The result is lower-cost, competitive pricing and more favorable supply contracts: RotoMARKETPLACE Members can save tens of thousands of dollars on supplies and services.

About RotoEdge

RotoEdge LLC delivers the first and only rotational molding-specific production management and scheduling software application that solves complex real-time manufacturing challenges. The RotoEdge Pro Software solves the problems of paper-based industrial manufacturing scheduling, order tracking, change orders and updates. With RotoEdge Pro, operations managers can track machine productivity, available capacity, non-conforming or scrap product, trends and order status, as well as employee performance – all in real-time. Manufacturers interested in a product demonstration, on-site testing or a benefits assessment can contact RotoEdge at https://rotoedgepro.com/ or Phone at +1-360-600-9778.

About RotoMARKETPLACE

RotoMARKETPLACE LLC is an independent organization of High-Quality Rotational Molding Manufacturers who work together to negotiate the best, most consistent cost-effective pricing, delivery, availability and service terms from industry Suppliers. The RotoMARKETPLACE group platform is open and available now to all high-quality North America-based rotational molders and their suppliers. Contact RotoMARKETPLACE at https://roto-marketplace.com/contact-us/ via email at info@roto-marketplace.com or Phone at +1 503-489-9729. RotoMARKETPLACE is based in Vancouver, Washington USA.

# # #

RotoEdge Pro-AI: Software provides recommendations and automatically schedules resources to help manufacturers increase efficiency and revenue.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.