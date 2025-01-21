Outage scheduled Feb. 4 for tunnel lights west of Cody

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's Shoshone Power Plant will be offline on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. outage on Feb. 4 will kill power to the U.S. 14/16/20 tunnel controls and lights west of Cody.

During the one-day outage, please turn on your headlights for safety. Regulatory signs will be opened on each end of the tunnels, requiring headlights to be used in the tunnels during the outage.

Information about this news release is available by contacting WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.