Rutland Barracks / DUI #2 / MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B4000404
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On January 21, 2025, at approximately 1429 hours
STREET: Russellville Road
TOWN: Mount Holly
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hen Farm Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Collin Lewis
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt Holly, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Damage
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 1/21/2025, at approximately 1429 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Russellville Road near Hen Farm Rd in the Town of Mount Holly.
Operator #1 (Lewis) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on Russellville Road, and failed to maintain their lane of travel. Through investigation, it was determined Operator #1 (Lewis) operated vehicle #1 under the influence of intoxicants. Operator #1 (Lewis) was screened for DUI and subsequently placed into custody.
Operator #1 (Lewis) was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes, attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/10/2025 at 10:00 am
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
