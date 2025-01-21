Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / DUI #2 / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25B4000404        

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On January 21, 2025, at approximately 1429 hours

STREET: Russellville Road

TOWN: Mount Holly

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hen Farm Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Collin Lewis

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt Holly, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Damage

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 1/21/2025, at approximately 1429 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Russellville Road near Hen Farm Rd in the Town of Mount Holly.

Operator #1 (Lewis) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on Russellville Road, and failed to maintain their lane of travel. Through investigation, it was determined Operator #1 (Lewis) operated vehicle #1 under the influence of intoxicants. Operator #1 (Lewis) was screened for DUI and subsequently placed into custody.

Operator #1 (Lewis) was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes, attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/10/2025 at 10:00 am

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

