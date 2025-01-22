Flextank Helps La Mesa Vineyards Again Create Gold Medal Wines At Prestigious San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers are the leading wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage solutions available worldwide. Flextanks deliver improved beverage making efficiency, cost savings, sustainability and margins. Flextanks help wineries create the space-efficiency, productivity, sustainabilitiy and revenue improvements. Wineries can reduce OpEx, and increase output and margin.

La Mesa Vineyards uses Flextank vessels to create top small-batch artisan-style wines of exceptional quality, and capture Best in Class award and gold medals.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flextank, the leader in advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks for wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage, today announced one of its premier customers, La Mesa Vineyards, recently swept prestigious industry wine awards in the 2025 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (SFCWC).

The Amador County, Calif.-based La Mesa Vineyards received top Chronicle Wine Competition recognition: Best in Class Award for its La Mesa Sauvignon Blanc 2024, Double Gold for the La Mesa Petite Sirah 2021, and Gold Medals for the La Mesa Mourvedre 2022 and La Mesa Tierra 2021.

Competition is Fierce. Flextank Helps Deliver Award-Winning Results.

There’s fierce competition between the 600 California wineries, and more than 5,500 national wines entered in this year’s annual San Francisco Wine Competition.

"The SFCWC represents a 'Super Bowl'-like opportunity for wine brands and winemakers, large and small, to present wines to a 'tasting palate' of judges that are the best in the nation,” said Bob & Scott Fraser, directors at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

Winemakers, such as La Mesa Vineyards, must rely on proven methods and vessels in their creation of a highly regarded beverage from the simplicity of a small fruit. For La Mesa Vineyards, the Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks were an essential element in the creation of their award-winning wines in all processes: from crush to fermentation to bottling.

"All the early work we have done to research clones, innovations in winemaking techniques, and using our Flextank technology are paying off,” said La Mesa Vineyards owner-winemaker, Côme Laguë. “It's both gratifying and humbling to be recognized by an expert panel of judges with the SFCWC, receive Gold Medals, and be named the Best in Class. This is a shared award – with our Team, our suppliers such as Flextank, and our great customers.”



Flextank Helps Wineries Increase Efficiency, Production and Revenue

Flextank vessels are individually designed to have an adjustable oxygen-permeable surface area-to-volume ratio and related wall thickness and configuration. These superior qualities make Flextanks ideal for craft beverage production – from stem to glass.

Flextanks are also engineered to provide higher production capability in less space, and efficient, controllable, stackable, sustainable production. This production efficiency helps craft beverage makers boost the capacity of their barrel rooms, reduce bottle costs and increase revenue.

“Many wineries now are looking for better ways to increase their small batch creativity and productivity, boost revenue, and at the same time be more sustainable,” said Jon Smalley, Flextank CEO. “Flextank is honored to work with award-winning winemakers such as Côme Laguë of La Mesa Vineyards, to help them produce incredible wine with efficient, space-saving, long-lasting sustainable vessels.”

Wineries, Cideries and Craft Beverage Makers Can Calculate Benefits

Flextank also provides Craft Beverage Makers a convenient way to assess production costs, estimate efficiency, map out how to expand capacity, improve output and revenue, and send the results directly to their email – via a free Production and Operational Expense (OpEx) Calculator. The Real-time Revenue and Operational Expense Calculator is available HERE (https://flextank.com/send-my-barrel-calculation-results/).

About La Mesa Vineyards

La Mesa Vineyards was founded in 2011, and has quickly become one of the leading, award-winning favorite wineries of the Sierra Foothills region. La Mesa focuses on creating small-batch artisan style wines of exceptional quality. For more information, visit the La Mesa Vineyards website at https://lamesavineyards.com/.

About Flextank

Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers are the leading wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage solutions available worldwide. Flextanks help beverage makers have affordable, efficient production. More than 4000 craft beverage production operations worldwide rely on Flextank for efficient, controllable, sustainable production. To learn more about Flextank and its products, visit: www.flextank.com. Phone +1-360-450-2694.

