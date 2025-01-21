Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 20, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of January 20 include the following:

Monday, January 20: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the 60th Presidential Inauguration of the 47th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump and the 50th Vice President of the United States of America, JD Vance, United States Capitol, Washington, D.C.

Friday, January 24 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the keynote speaker at the South Carolina Highway Patrol Commencement, South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, 5400 Broad River Road, S.C.

Friday, January 24 at 2:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services’ Power of Partnerships award presentation, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: January 13, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of January 13 included:

Monday, January 13

8:35 AM: Economic development call.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster unveiled his Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Executive Budget recommendations, State House, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the South Carolina Chef Ambassador Press Conference, State House, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, January 14

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 83rd Annual South Carolina Conservation Partnership Conference, Spartanburg Marriott, 299 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: State agency meeting.

4:00 PM: State agency meeting.

5:20 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

5:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, January 15

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:50 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a press event in honor of BMW, State House, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Economic development event.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers Association of South Carolina Legislative Reception, The Palmetto Club, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, January 16

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

4:00 PM: Economic development call.

4:30 PM: Economic development call.

Friday, January 17

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the South Carolina Beach Advocates Annual meeting, Wild Dunes Resort, 5757 Palm Boulevard, Isle of Palms, S.C.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Bar Convention and presented the Order of the Palmetto to Jean Toal, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Sunday, January 19

7:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 2025 Palmetto Presidential Inaugural Ball, Smithsonian American Art Museum and National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C.

Monday, January 20

8:30 AM: National Governors Association event.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster participated in the 60th Presidential Inauguration of the 47th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, and the 50th Vice President of the United States of America, JD Vance, United States Capitol, Washington, D.C.

2:30 PM: National Governors Association event.

3:15 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

4:15 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina National Guard.

4:28 PM: Emergency Management Call.

8:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended an Inaugural Ball hosted by the 60th Presidential Inaugural Committee, Washington, D.C.