Leading Technology Solutions Providers Ascend Technologies and Edafio Announce Merger, Elevating Client Solutions

We will ensure the success of our clients is at the cornerstone of every decision we make and are poised to redefine the landscape of technology solutions.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend Technologies and Edafio, both distinguished Technology Solutions Providers under the ownership of M/C Partners, proudly announce their merger, forming a unified entity under the name Ascend Technologies. This alliance represents an unparalleled commitment to enhancing client experiences and offering a holistic, high-value solution set for its clients.
— Kenny Kinley | President & CEO
Through this strategic collaboration, which makes Ascend one of the largest technology services companies in the central U.S., Ascend will leverage the deep, collective talent and solutions from both companies, providing its clients with unparalleled technology guidance and service delivery. The synergy of the two companies’ extensive IT industry expertise offers access to a comprehensive and innovative suite of offerings, including cybersecurity, cloud, infrastructure, service desk, Salesforce, and Microsoft solutions.
As sister companies, Ascend and Edafio have collaboratively worked together for the past two years, fostering a strong partnership and shared success. This history of collaboration sets the stage for an impactful merger.
As Ascend embarks on this transformative journey, their teams will unite under the executive leadership of:
• Kenny Kinley, President & Chief Executive Officer
• Dana Bailey, Chief Revenue Officer
• Don Swartz, Chief Operations Officer
• Kevin Schulhof, Chief Financial Officer
• Christina Nugent, Executive Vice President, Salesforce & Application Solutions
• Brian Hutchins, Senior Vice President, Strategic FP&A
• Brigid Gallagher, Vice President, Human Resources
"I am honored to lead this unified entity as the CEO of our newly merged organization, bringing together the strengths and expertise of two exceptional companies,” says Kenny Kinley. “Our commitment to client-centric service remains unwavering and this merger is also a testament to our collective dedication to continue to provide industry-leading solutions. We will ensure the success of our clients is at the cornerstone of every decision we make and are poised to redefine the landscape of technology solutions.”
"We are excited about the endless possibilities this merger unlocks," says Dana Bailey, CRO "As trusted partners in achieving success together, our main focus is on delivering excellence to our valued clients and partners."
About Ascend Technologies:
Ascend Technologies is a renowned Technology Solution Provider committed to empowering leaders with confident technology investments. Ascend’s information technology professionals help business leaders eliminate cybersecurity threats, meet the needs of the organization, and optimize user productivity — making technology the catalyst for business expansion. For more information, visit teamascend.com.
About Edafio:
Edafio is an award-winning Arkansas-based Technology Solution Provider who recognizes that today's technology must be smart, reliable, adaptable, and secure. Delivering IT solutions at the highest level, from cloud computing to proactive cybersecurity strategies, with a team as impressive as their tech. Edafio’s local, practical support is focused on one thing: client success. For more information, visit edafio.com.
About M/C Partners:
M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. For more than three decades M/C Partners has invested $2.7 billion of capital in over 140 companies, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. The firm is currently investing its ninth fund, partnering with promising companies and leadership teams to support, scale, and improve operations and maximize value. For more information, visit mcpartners.com.
