Ascend Technologies’ Oklahoma Expansion & NvYA Technology’s Service Enhancements: A Strategic Merger for Client Success

Ascend Technologies’ Oklahoma Expansion and NvYA Technology’s Enhanced Service Lineup: A Strategic Merger to Drive Client Success

We’re not just expanding geographically—we’re enhancing the value we deliver to all our clients.” — Kenny Kinley, President and CEO of Ascend

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascend Technologies, a renowned Technology Solutions Provider, and NvYA Technology, Oklahoma’s leading full-service IT provider, are pleased to announce their strategic merger, effective September 30, 2024. Backed by private equity firm M/C Partners, this union combines the best of both companies expanding the breadth of services and expertise available to clients across the region.The merger brings together Ascend's industry-leading expertise in managed and consulting services in cybersecurity, private cloud, IT infrastructure, support desk, and Salesforce and Microsoft solutions, with NvYA's strengths in IT infrastructure, cloud solutions, and technical support. Clients will benefit from a diverse portfolio of services, backed by both companies' experience and passion for delivering exceptional solutions to meet their evolving technology needs."We are thrilled to welcome NvYA to the Ascend Team, as this strategic merger marks an exciting chapter of growth for us, particularly in expanding our presence in Oklahoma. By combining Ascend’s industry-leading expertise in a broad range of innovative solutions with NvYA’s strong regional presence and the excitement of local experts joining our team, we’re not just expanding geographically—we’re enhancing the value we deliver to all our clients," said Kenny Kinley, President and CEO of Ascend."I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership with Ascend, as it equips us with the resources necessary to fully ramp up our operations. By combining our strengths, we can accelerate our ability to deliver an even broader portfolio of value-added services. This collaboration opens up incredible opportunities to enhance our offerings and support our clients’ success like never before. Additionally, this union is pivotal for providing our employees—whom I am incredibly proud of—with meaningful growth opportunities as we expand and innovate together," said Stan Chase, CEO of NvYA.As part of the merger, Ascend is excited to welcome NvYA's leadership team, whose extensive industry expertise and unwavering commitment to client success will greatly enhance our collective efforts, to their new roles:• Stan Chase, Senior Vice President of the Oklahoma Market• Brad Thomas, Vice President of the Oklahoma Market• Greg Massey, Vice President of OperationsThe combined company will retain Ascend’s executive leadership:• Kenny Kinley, President and Chief Executive Officer• Dana Bailey, Chief Revenue Officer• Don Swartz, Chief Operations Officer• Kevin Schulhof, Chief Financial Officer• Christina Nugent, Executive Vice President of Salesforce and Application SolutionsThe merger is focused on enhancing the service experience, ensuring seamless continuity, and providing access to new solutions that align with clients’ strategic business objectives.Ascend’s core values of commitment to client success, one unified team, integrity, accountability, and transparency will continue to drive the organization forward as it integrates with NvYA.About Ascend Technologies:Ascend Technologies, one of the largest Technology Solution Providers in the central U.S., is known for delivering cutting-edge managed and consulting services in cybersecurity, private cloud, infrastructure, support desk, and Salesforce and Microsoft solutions. With a client-focused approach and a commitment to innovation, Ascend continues to drive progress through its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, delivering smarter, more efficient solutions. By supporting organizations with adaptable, secure technology strategies, Ascend helps clients stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape. For more information, visit teamascend.com About NvYA Technology:NvYA Technology is Oklahoma’s leading full-service IT provider, specializing in IT infrastructure, cloud solutions, voice over internet protocol (VOIP) services, and technical support. With a dedication to client success and innovation, NvYA has established itself as a trusted technology partner for businesses across the region. For more information, visit nvyatech.com About M/C Partners:M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. For more than three decades M/C Partners has invested $3 billion of capital in over 150 companies, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. The firm is currently investing its ninth fund, partnering with promising companies and leadership teams to support, scale, and improve operations and maximize value. For more information, visit mcpartners.com

