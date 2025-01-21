Submit Release
Chief Justice pledges to protect court access against disruptive federal immigration actions and addresses a wide range of other issues at her annual meeting with the media

Responding to questions last week at her second annual meeting with a number of reporters, a meeting attended by At The Lectern, the Chief Justice sounded less combative on the issue than her predecessor, but was firm in stating her intent to thwart actions that would “disrupt” the public’s right to physically attend judicial proceedings.

