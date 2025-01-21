2025 MLTI Student Conference: Call for Session Proposals

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning (OTL) is issuing a call for session proposals for the 2025 MLTI Student Conference. This annual event is organized by the OTL’s Learning Through Technology team and is a part of the Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI). This year’s conference will be held in-person on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at the University of Maine campus in Orono. It is open to grades 5 through 10 in all MLTI school administrative units (SAUs).

The 2025 MLTI Student Conference theme is travel, and the event will use the hashtag #LetsDiriGo. Ideally, sessions will be tailored to that theme, but it’s not a requirement. There are endless possibilities for session topics; however, the focus should be technology-centered and may include traditional technology use, computer science, or even unplugged activities.

Session Proposal Requirements

Platform Agnostic: Sessions should not be device-specific.

Sessions should not be device-specific. Free Tools and Apps: Sessions should use only free apps and tools that are accessible to all participants.

Sessions should use only free apps and tools that are accessible to all participants. Age Appropriate: Sessions must be suitable for 5th- through 10th-grade MLTI students.

Sessions must be suitable for 5th- through 10th-grade MLTI students. Interactive: Sessions should actively engage students in exploration, creation, and collaboration.

Sessions may be led entirely by educators, or students can co-lead with educators. The Maine DOE will also consider session proposals from educational organizations, higher education institutes, and other interested parties directly related to education. For inspiration, session descriptions for the 2024 MLTI Student Conference can be found here.

This year, sessions will be 60 minutes long and should actively engage students in exploration, creation, and collaboration through technology and/or computer science. Presenters should plan to deliver their session twice, unless their schedule prohibits them from doing so.

To submit a session proposal, please complete the 2025 MLTI Student Conference Presentation Proposal Form.

Updated Schedule for the 2025 MLTI Student Conference

8:15 – 9:00 a.m.: Check-in (45 minutes)

9:00 – 9:30 a.m.: Welcome and Opening (30 minutes)

9:45 – 10:45 a.m.: Session 1 for everyone (60 minutes)

11:00 a.m. – noon: Lunch OR Session 2A (60 minutes)

Half of students go to lunch at Hilltop or York.

Half of students go to Session 2A.

Session 2B presenters go to lunch at Bear’s Den.

Includes 15 minutes of passing time

12:15 – 1:15 p.m.: Lunch OR Session 2B (60 minutes)

Students who attended Session 2A go to lunch at Hilltop or York.

Students who attended lunch go to Session 2B.

Session 2A presenters go to lunch at Bear’s Den.

Includes 15 minutes of passing time

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Uber Session and Closing (60 minutes)

Important Dates:

Presenters must register to present at the 2025 MLTI Student Conference before March 21 .

. Student registration opens February 3 . Upon receipt of all registration materials, a session sign-up link will be provided.

. Upon receipt of all registration materials, a session sign-up link will be provided. The window for student session registration is April 14 through May 2.

If you have questions, please contact the Maine DOE Learning Through Technology team at doe-ltt@maine.gov.