Investor Alert: Exodus Group Is Not Registered

CANADA, January 21 - Released on January 21, 2025

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors in Saskatchewan of the online entity known as Exodus Group, also known as Exodus Trading Group Limited and Exodus Group Academy.

"Before doing business, you can verify the registration status of any investment entity at aretheyregistered.ca," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "This will ensure who you work with is a reputable organization. Do not allow unverified entities remote access to your computers when they request it."

Exodus Group claimed to offer a Saskatchewan resident trading opportunities, including cryptocurrencies and forex.

There may be other businesses with the same or a similar name to "Exodus Group", "Exodus Trading Group Limited", and "Exodus Group Academy". This alert does not apply to any such businesses. This alert applies to the online entity using the websites "exodusgroup pro" and "exodusgroup io" (these URLs have been manually altered so as not to be interactive).

Exodus Group is not registered to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with Exodus Group or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

