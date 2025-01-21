Alan-1 Announces Second Annual Major League eSports World Championship

Contestants from the 2024 MLeS World Championships

The top players in the world will compete at the 2025 MLeS Event to win big cash prizes

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alan-1 Inc. is following up a successful 2024 with their next Major League eSports World Championship. The first World Championship event was held at Flynn’s Retrocade in Roy, UT, where eight players from around North America came to compete for over $15,000 in cash prizes. This year, the stakes are even higher, as more players have joined the app and have worked to gain League Points to be able to compete.For this year, the MLeS World Championship is being held in Utah once again. The event will be held on January 24th & 25th, while those unable to attend will be able to witness the action via livestream on YouTube. You can subscribe & follow Alan-1’s YouTube channel here.Many players dedicated themselves to playing Alan-1 titles like Avian Knights and Asteroids Recharged Arcade, while using the MLeS app, throughout 2024. By participating in the weekly Alan-1 sanctioned tournaments, the top eight players accumulated League Points, which determined who will compete in this year’s championship. The screen names of the players who will be stepping up to the challenge in person are: Retroman21, returning champion, Mockduck, nexusuntaken, divingbuddy, robotronguy, l0cknk3y, the director, and MattyD.Up for grabs this year are $2000 worth of cash prizes, with a $1000 cash prize going to the tournament’s ultimate champion. Players will compete on the arcade version of Avian Knights, which also begins shipping in January 2025. As a part of the celebration, Alan-1 will also be unveiling an upcoming arcade title.“We’re incredibly proud to host the MLeS Championship this season—an event that not only showcases the extraordinary skill and passion of our competitors, but also reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of the eSports experience for fans everywhere, “ said Luke Anderson, head of game design.Major League eSports (MLeS) is available for both iOS & Android devices. It is a free mobile app which allows anyone to compete in eSports - no team sponsorships or entry fees required. The app is integrated with every Alan-1 game, which in 2024 included Avian Knights and Asteroids Recharged Arcade. Weekly tournaments are held for both games; when users participate in the tournaments, they accumulate league points. The top eight leaders of the League Points Leaderboard are invited to participate in the Annual World Championship.Find out more at https://mles.com About Alan-1 Inc.Alan-1, Inc. is an award-winning gaming studio and arcade cabinet manufacturer that proudly produces arcade cabinets in its privately owned manufacturing facility located near Utah’s “Silicon Slopes” region. This ensures the highest levels of quality and craftsmanship. Headquartered in the U.S.A., the company has offices in Sunnyvale, California, and Tooele and American Fork, Utah. Alan-1 is dedicated to creating innovative and immersive gaming experiences. By partnering with industry giants like Atari, the company continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in gaming and entertainment while capturing the magic of classic video games. For more information, please visit https://alan-1.com If you would like to schedule a factory tour of Alan-1’s manufacturing facilities, which are approximately 30 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport, please call 1-844-44-ALAN1, extension 3. The Alan-1 team looks forward to hosting you!END

