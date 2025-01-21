Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals Joins Divorce With Respect Week® Initiative

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Members of the Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals will offer free 30 minute consultations.

Collaborative Divorce is about putting people, not conflict, first.” — Marta Alfonso

FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals (FACP) will participate in Divorce With Respect Weekfrom March 3-9, 2025. Members of the Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals will offer free 30 minute consultations to educate those seeking separation on their options for divorce.Divorce With Respect Weekis an effort by Collaborative Divorce professionals to educate and spread awareness of Collaborative Divorce. Collaborative Divorce is a divorce option that allows couples going through divorce to make decisions about their divorce instead of leaving those decisions to a judge. Learn more about Collaborative Divorce or find a professional in your area for a free consultation at www.divorcewithrespectweek.com “Collaborative Divorce is about putting people, not conflict, first,” said Marta Alfonso, FACP president. “By participating in Divorce With Respect Week, we want to make divorcing couples aware of a dispute resolution option under Florida law that can transition their relationships privately, efficiently, transparently, and in settlements that consider each spouse's interests.”The Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals is a Florida not for profit made up of collaborative divorce professionals that includes lawyers, financial professionals, and mental health professionals. Its mission is to guide families to peaceful divorce solutions using the collaborative process. To learn more about the Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals and the Collaborative Divorce process in Florida, go to https://www.collaborativepracticeflorida.com/

