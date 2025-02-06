Former MLB Players Partner with Diamond Dreams Academy to Introduce Professional Baseball Training in India

DDA Logo DDA CEO, Kanwal Sra Baseball Training at DDA by US Coach DDA Advisor, Todd Stottlemyer DDA athletes practising

This partnership with global sports executives and former MLB players Todd Stottlemyre, Ozzie Virgil Jr., and others marks a new era for baseball in India

Building Tomorrow’s Baseball Champions, One Dream at a time.” — Kanwal Sra

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA) announced today its plan to bring cutting edge professional baseball training to India. DDA will provide comprehensive training and mentorship to young athletes aged 14 to 24, nurturing the next generation of baseball talent in India. The program will feature coaching from Major League Baseball (MLB) Hall of Famers, whose extensive experience and knowledge will inspire and develop aspiring players. DDA plans to build and develop sound Indian athletes before it launches its own professional baseball league in India.

With over 1.4 billion people and nearly 1 billion cricket fans in India, DDA plans to address the absence of professional baseball and dearth of grassroots player development coaching and infrastructure. DDA is committed to bringing analytics and innovation to baseball to help inspire more sports fans in India to fall in love with the game.

Todd Stottlemyre, a former World Championship pitcher and three-time World Series champion, expressed his enthusiasm in working with Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA), saying, “I am incredibly excited to see India’s journey towards professional baseball begin with us. My revolutionary 5- step baseball curriculum has transformed so many US athletes into champions and now, I am excited to see how we empower young Indian athletes to achieve unmatched success, both on the baseball field and in every aspect of their lives. The road to success may seem daunting but nothing is impossible— it’s just something that hasn't been done yet! DDA is just beginning its mission, and with the combination of my life-changing professional coaching resources and the Academy’s infectious passion, I’m confident we’ll help young Indian athletes thrive, both on and off the baseball field."

"We are thrilled to introduce a program that focuses on skill development and the holistic growth of young athletes," said Kanwal Sra, Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “We believe that player development starts at the grassroots level. This academy will serve as a pathway for young athletes to pursue their dreams in baseball while learning essential life skills and values." In a historic achievement for Indian sports, DDA brings together former Major League Baseball (MLB) players from United States and successful business executives including:

• Todd Stottlemyre: Played 15 seasons in MLB as a starting pitcher and a 3-time World Series championship winner

• Osvaldo José Virgil Jr.: Former Major League Baseball catcher who played with the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays from 1980 to 1990. His father, Ozzie Virgil Sr., was the first person from the Dominican Republic to play in the MLB.

• Christina Whitlock: First female coach in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, member of the US Women's National Baseball Team

• Bill Franciscus: Director of Baseball Operations for USA Military WAR DOGS Baseball Org., Director of Baseball Operations and Player Development for WE #21, Pres. USA All-Star Baseball Association, Baseball Without Borders and Global Instructional Baseball League, Commissioner of the Cuban Sports League

• Kanwal S Sra: Founder of the first professional baseball league in Dubai where the mission was to inspire two billion new fans to fall in love with baseball. Mr. Sra has been an investor and founding member of numerous successful startups. He is a successful businessman and an entrepreneur.

“This has been my vision for the last 10 years. Having been born in India and then moving to America at a very young age, I always loved baseball and wanted to bring back the sport I love to the country that is embedded in my heart”, added Sra. “This is a very important initiative to me personally. We’re committed to using analytics and innovation to help inspire more sports fans in India to fall in love with the game.”

"This academy represents a monumental step in bringing baseball to the forefront of sports in India. Our mission is to empower young athletes with world-class training and mentorship - fostering a new generation of leaders both on and off the field. We are also taking an ESG lens to every step we take to make sure that we have a positive environmental impact, promote social justice and have the appropriate organizational structure in place”, said Neelam Sharma, COO.

“This academy will be a game-changer for the sport in this region. DDA will offer state-of-the-art facilities, expert coaching, and a curriculum designed to enhance players' techniques, strategy, and overall performance”, said Deepesh Solanki, Head of Operations India and a Sports Development Professional, Educator and Community Builder.

“Participants will also benefit from workshops led by business professionals, equipping them with valuable insights into sports management as well as career opportunities beyond the field for coaches and players,” said Sachin, GM and Head of Grassroots Development.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our baseball academy, which represents a significant investment in the future of youth sports. Our commitment to developing young talent not only enhances our brand’s mission but also strengthens our community ties and supports the next generation of professional baseball athletes." Said Avneet Sra, Chief Financial Officer.

“The opening of our baseball academy is a testament to our passion for the sport and our dedication to fostering talent. We believe that by providing a top-notch training environment, we can inspire young players to not only excel in baseball but also to embody the values of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance that the game represents”, said Dr. Parmar, Director.



About DDA

At the Heart of Diamond Dreams Academy, we envision a world where every young athlete, regardless of their background or financial circumstances, has the opportunity to pursue their passion for baseball. DDA strives to be a beacon of hope and development, fostering exceptional baseball skills and essential life skills such as teamwork, perseverance, and leadership.

Our vision is to create a nurturing environment that promotes inclusivity, diversity, and community engagement. By providing access to quality coaching, state-of-the-art facilities, and educational resources, DDA empowers the youth in India to excel both on and off the field.

Our commitment includes offering scholarships and free training programs to underserved communities, ensuring that talent and dedication are the only prerequisites for success. Through partnerships with universities, community organisations, and professional athletes, we will inspire the next generation to embrace the values of sportsmanship and respect. We hope to cultivate future leaders who will carry the spirit of baseball into their communities, making a positive impact long after they leave the Diamond. Together, we will build a legacy of excellence, integrity, and community pride that transcends the game itself.

Our mission is to provide a positive and inclusive environment where the youth can learn valuable life skills, build character and develop their athletic talents to become tomorrow’s champion.

The future of Baseball in India starts NOW!

